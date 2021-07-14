DENVER, July 14, 2021 - CSG (R) (NASDAQ: CSGS), the leader in innovative customer engagement, revenue management and payments solutions that make ordinary customer experiences extraordinary, today announced the acquisition of Kitewheel , the leading provider for customer journey orchestration and analytics. The acquisition unites respective industry leaders and propels CSG into new industry verticals, unlocking a $10 billion global market growth opportunity that further extends the company's position in customer experience management.

DGAP-News: CSG CSG Supercharges Customer Engagement Solutions with Acquisition of Kitewheel 14.07.2021 / 14:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

'Kitewheel is a natural extension to CSG's customer engagement portfolio and strengthens our presence in faster growing industry verticals like retail, financial services and healthcare, which further diversify our revenue mix and customer base,' said Alfred Binford, president of customer engagement for CSG. 'Kitewheel's expertise and established market leadership will enhance our ability to deliver greater value to new customers around the world and turbo-charge the global expansion of our customer engagement business.'

According to Forrester's research on "How to Choose the Right Tech for Your CX Needs" (June 29, 2021), "[c]ustomer-obsessed firms must break down organizational silos to focus on the needs of their customers. But disparate and overlapping technology investments severely hamper their collaboration efforts.'

The combination of CSG's digital customer engagement technologies and Kitewheel's journey orchestration and analytics SaaS technology creates a powerhouse, cloud-based, engagement platform that orchestrates real-time, contextually relevant customer experiences for leading brands. The result is a real-time interaction management platform that bridges the gap between information silos and taps into the power of unified customer interaction and behavioral data to produce meaningful, end-to-end customer journeys.