Virgin Galactic Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) (“Virgin Galactic” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated aerospace and space travel company, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter 2021 following the close of the U.S. markets on Thursday, August 5, 2021. Virgin Galactic will host a conference call to discuss the results that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at investors.virgingalactic.com.