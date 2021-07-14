checkAd

Tufin Named a Top Company to Work for in High-Tech in Israel

Tufin (NYSE: TUFN), a company pioneering a policy-centric approach to security and IT operations, today announced that it was named a Top Company to Work for in High-Tech in Israel by BDI Code, based on a methodology developed by CofaceBdi which includes ranking criteria such as profitability, growth rate, community contribution, and company culture.

Tufin is a market leader in network security policy management. The company was founded in Tel Aviv, Israel, in 2005 and went public on the New York Stock Exchange in April 2019. With headquarters in Tel Aviv and Boston, MA, six offices worldwide, and over 500 employees globally, Tufin continues to expand its footprint.

“This ranking truly highlights the impact of Tufin’s company culture, our innovative technology, and the hard work and dedication of our team,” said Ruvi Kitov, CEO and Co-founder, Tufin. “I’m very proud of the Tufin team, and really appreciate all of the hard work and dedication.”

Tufin’s global headquarters is located in ToHA Tower 1, Tel Aviv, Israel, which recently received three awards by the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat: Best Tall Building 100-199 meters 2021 Award of Excellence; Best Tall Office Building 2021 Winner; and Best Tall Building Middle East & Africa 2021 Winner. Tufin’s offices in Tel Aviv spread over 5,800 square meters, approximately 62,000 square feet.

About Tufin

Tufin (NYSE: TUFN) simplifies management of some of the largest, most complex networks in the world, consisting of thousands of firewall and network devices and emerging hybrid cloud infrastructures. Enterprises select the Tufin Orchestration Suite to increase agility in the face of ever-changing business demands while maintaining a robust security posture. The Suite reduces the attack surface and meets the need for greater visibility into secure and reliable application connectivity. With over 2,000 customers since its inception, Tufin’s network security automation enables enterprises to implement changes in minutes instead of days, while improving their security posture and business agility.

Find out more at: www.tufin.com

Follow Tufin on Twitter: @TufinTech

Read more on Tufin’s blog: Suite Talk

