Netcapital Inc. Engages Sheppard Mullin to Assist with Uplisting to Major Exchange

Netcapital Inc. , (OTCQX: NCPL) ("Netcapital" or the "Company"), a fintech company that enables private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors, announced today that it intends to list on a major national exchange and has engaged the law firm of Sheppard Mullin to assist throughout the application process.

“Our initiation of the uplisting process marks an important milestone in the evolution of our company and our achievements in building an unparalleled platform for the new finance economy,” said Cecilia Lenk, CEO of Netcapital Inc. “Uplisting to a major exchange will provide new opportunities for better visibility and accessibility in the markets, engagement with institutional investors, and improved liquidity for our stock.”

“With all the doors that will open for Netcapital through an uplisting, the most important will be the potential to accelerate long-term value creation for our shareholders,” added Jason Frishman, CEO of Netcapital Funding Portal Inc.

Recent Company Highlights:

Qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market from the OTC Pink market effective May 18, 2021.

Reported revenue growth of 137% to $3.8 million for the first nine months of Fiscal 2021.

Achieved investment portfolio growth of 81% year-over-year for the first nine months of Fiscal 2021.

Outpaced industry growth rate by more than double in dollars invested on Netcapital Funding Portal for the first nine months of Fiscal 2021.

Formed a partnership with Rialto Markets, an innovative registered broker-dealer operating an alternative trading system (ATS). Rialto applies the intelligence of blockchain technology and blockchain-based smart contracts in the form of digital securities to transform the private capital marketplace. Netcapital.com is leveraging Rialto’s ATS to provide issuers and investors with the potential for expanded distribution and liquidity.

About Netcapital Inc.:

Netcapital Inc. is a fintech company with a scalable technology platform that allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The company's consulting group, Netcapital Advisors, provides marketing and strategic advice and takes equity positions in select companies with disruptive technologies. The Netcapital funding portal is registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a registered national securities association.

Forward-Looking Statements:

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

