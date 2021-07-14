checkAd

Caesarstone Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSTE), a leading developer and manufacturer of high-quality engineered surfaces, today announced the promotion of Caesarstone’s Director of Finance, Nahum Trost, to the position of Chief Financial Officer, effective September 1, 2021. Mr. Trost will succeed Ophir Yakovian, who plans to step down as Chief Financial Officer to pursue an executive role at another company.

Mr. Trost is a results driven leader with over 18 years of experience in various financial roles, including extensive experience in financial reporting, analysis, controls and tax matters. In addition, he was actively involved in strategic processes, including M&A and restructuring. Mr. Trost joined Caesarstone in 2014 and most recently served as the Company’s Director of Finance. Prior to joining Caesarstone, from 2011 until 2014, Mr. Trost served in various positions at Lumenis Ltd, most recently as Vice President of Corporate Finance. Mr. Trost started his career at Ernst & Young Israel. He holds an M.B.A. from Technion, Israeli institute of Technology and a B.A. in Accounting from Haifa University, Israel.

“Nahum has demonstrated outstanding leadership and financial expertise during his time serving at Caesarstone. He has played a key role implementing Caesarstone’s Global Growth Acceleration Plan to support our long-term strategic objectives and I am confident he will be an excellent addition to the executive team,” said Yuval Dagim, Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Dagim continued, “On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire team at Caesarstone, I want to express my sincere gratitude to Ophir for his many contributions to the company. We wish Ophir well as he embarks on his next career opportunity.”

Mr. Yakovian will remain in the Chief Financial Officer position until September 1, 2021 and work closely with Mr. Trost during that time period to ensure a smooth transition.

“It has been exceptionally rewarding to work with Yuval and the entire team at Caesarstone,” said Mr. Yakovian. “I am proud of the accomplishments and milestones we have achieved together and look forward to working with the leadership team to ensure a seamless transition.”

Mr. Yakovian has accepted a position with another company. His departure is not related to any disagreement with the company over its accounting principles or practices or financial statement disclosures.

About Caesarstone
 Caesarstone is a concept and lifestyle-driven company with a customer-centered approach to designing, developing, and producing high-end engineered stone countertops, used in residential and commercial buildings. Our products offer superior aesthetic appeal and perfected functionality through a distinct variety of colors, styles, textures, and finishes used in diverse countertop applications, marked by inherent longevity. Strong commitment to service has fostered growing customer loyalty in over 50 countries where the Caesarstone product collections are available: Classico, Supernatural, Metropolitan and Outdoor. For more information please visit our website: www.caesarstone.com.

