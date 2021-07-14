checkAd

Cerus Corporation and the Swiss Red Cross Celebrate 10 Years of Routine Use of INTERCEPT Blood System for Platelets

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.07.2021, 14:30  |  16   |   |   

Cerus Corporation (Nasdaq: CERS), a company solely dedicated to safeguarding the global blood supply, and the Transfusion Service of the Swiss Red Cross (Blutspende SRK Schweiz) announced today the tenth anniversary of the use of the INTERCEPT Blood System for its entire platelet supply in Switzerland.

“We are honored to mark the tenth anniversary of the routine use of INTERCEPT platelets with our long-time partners at the Swiss Red Cross,” stated William ‘Obi’ Greenman, president and chief executive officer of Cerus Corporation. “The transfusion medicine community in Switzerland has long been vigilant with regard to blood safety and was among the earliest adopters of our technology at scale. The Swiss Red Cross recognized early on the value in implementing a proactive, ‘always on’ approach to increasing the safety of the country’s platelet supply. In this era of pandemic preparedness, we look forward to supporting their pioneering vision around blood safety and availability.”

Since the Swiss Red Cross implemented the INTERCEPT Blood System for platelets, Cerus has provided INTERCEPT platelet kits for approximately 400,000 transfusable platelet units in Switzerland with no reports of transfusion-transmitted infections, transfusion-associated sepsis cases, fatalities or other long-term adverse side effects observed. Additionally, hemovigilance data for Switzerland’s routine use of INTERCEPT platelets have shown no increase in the use of platelets to treat patients.

“Cerus and the INTERCEPT platform have been essential contributors to our success in providing for the safety and availability of the platelet supply in Switzerland over the last decade. The INTERCEPT System’s ability to inactivate bacteria has given us peace of mind in the ability to transfuse patients without the threat of contamination,” stated Bernhard Wegmüller, chairman and chief executive officer of the Swiss Red Cross Transfusion Service. “With emerging pathogens now fully recognized as a continued reality in medicine, we are further assured by the additional layer of safety that this technology provides for our patients receiving platelet transfusions,” Mr. Wegmüller continued.

“As the FDA compliance deadline for bacterial contamination of platelets comes upon us in the U.S., the experiences of blood centers that pioneered the use of our pathogen inactivation technology, like the Swiss Red Cross, have amassed a significant amount of experience with the INTERCEPT Blood System that supports its continued adoption globally. Active hemovigilance data encompassing many years of routine use by the SRK and others underscore the utility and reliability of the INTERCEPT Blood System in safeguarding the global blood supply,” added Mr. Greenman.

ABOUT CERUS

Cerus Corporation is dedicated solely to safeguarding the world’s blood supply and aims to become the preeminent global blood products company. Headquartered in Concord, California, the company develops and supplies vital technologies and pathogen-protected blood components to blood centers, hospitals, and ultimately patients who rely on safe blood. The INTERCEPT Blood System for platelets and plasma is available globally and remains the only pathogen reduction system with both CE mark and FDA approval for these two blood components. The INTERCEPT red blood cell system is under regulatory review in Europe, and in late-stage clinical development in the US. Also in the US, the INTERCEPT Blood System for Cryoprecipitation is approved for the production of INTERCEPT Fibrinogen Complex, a therapeutic product for the treatment and control of bleeding, including massive hemorrhage, associated with fibrinogen deficiency. For more information about Cerus, visit www.cerus.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

INTERCEPT and the INTERCEPT Blood System are trademarks of Cerus Corporation.

Cerus Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cerus Corporation and the Swiss Red Cross Celebrate 10 Years of Routine Use of INTERCEPT Blood System for Platelets Cerus Corporation (Nasdaq: CERS), a company solely dedicated to safeguarding the global blood supply, and the Transfusion Service of the Swiss Red Cross (Blutspende SRK Schweiz) announced today the tenth anniversary of the use of the INTERCEPT Blood …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Comcast Brings the Tokyo Olympics Home to More Xfinity Customers Than Ever Via X1, Flex and Stream
Amazon Launches Kindle Vella, Serialized Stories in a Mobile-First, Interactive Reading Experience
Sokoman Minerals and Benton Resources Option Two Properties Lying within the Grey River Gold ...
ViacomCBS Celebrates 66 Primetime Emmy Award Nominations
Ameriprise Financial Named a “Best Place to Work” on the Disability Equality Index for the ...
Cummins Inc. Increases Quarterly Common Stock Dividend
EDF Renewables and Goldman Sachs Asset Management Announce Commercial Operation of Toms River Solar ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
Titel
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Qurate Retail, Inc. Announces David Rawlinson II as Next President and CEO
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.06.21Cerus Announces Collaboration with LifeSouth Community Blood Centers to Manufacture INTERCEPT Fibrinogen Complex
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten