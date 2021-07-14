checkAd

ICE Bonds Connects to Investortools’ Perform Portfolio System

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.07.2021, 14:30  |  30   |   |   

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced that ICE Bonds has integrated with Perform, Investortools’ fixed income portfolio platform.

Perform offers end-to-end portfolio management including trade allocation, compliance, trade messaging and performance attribution to global institutional and private wealth managers. With this connection, Perform customers will have access to ICE Bond’s trading protocols, including click-to-trade, portfolio trading and request for quote, as well as access to deep liquidity pools for Municipals, Corporates, Treasuries, Agencies and Certificates of Deposit.

“Investortools is a leader in the municipal bond space, and has created a sophisticated platform for managing the lifecycle of the trade process for global asset and wealth managers,” said Peter Borstelmann, President of ICE Bonds. “Our growing liquidity in fixed income markets - particularly in municipal bonds - and all-to-all access via multiple trading protocols gives customers efficient execution options and flexibility for accessing our market.”

Customers will also operate in a straight-through-processing environment, with Perform providing pre-trade analytics and compliance, and trading through ICE Bonds’ execution platform.

“Providing a seamless and efficient environment for our customers to design portfolios and execute strategies has always been a key priority for us,” said Jon Anderson, Chief Product Officer and Co-Head at Investortools. “With straight-through integration to ICE Bonds, we’re thrilled to streamline trade execution for our clients and allow them to leverage ICE’s leading municipal bond market liquidity.”

ICE TMC, which is part of ICE Bonds, provides market participants with access to an open and reliable all-to-all market for trading municipal, corporate, agency and government bonds, as well as Certificates of Deposit. For municipal bonds traded over ICE TMC, over 450 unique liquidity providers have traded 272,484 distinct securities (CUSIPS) with fill rates consistently over 99% during the last two years.

For more information about ICE Bonds, please visit: https://www.theice.com/fixed-income/ice-bonds.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Seite 1 von 2
Intercontinental Exchange Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ICE Bonds Connects to Investortools’ Perform Portfolio System Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced that ICE Bonds has integrated with Perform, Investortools’ fixed income portfolio platform. Perform offers …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Comcast Brings the Tokyo Olympics Home to More Xfinity Customers Than Ever Via X1, Flex and Stream
Amazon Launches Kindle Vella, Serialized Stories in a Mobile-First, Interactive Reading Experience
Sokoman Minerals and Benton Resources Option Two Properties Lying within the Grey River Gold ...
ViacomCBS Celebrates 66 Primetime Emmy Award Nominations
Ameriprise Financial Named a “Best Place to Work” on the Disability Equality Index for the ...
Cummins Inc. Increases Quarterly Common Stock Dividend
EDF Renewables and Goldman Sachs Asset Management Announce Commercial Operation of Toms River Solar ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
Titel
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Qurate Retail, Inc. Announces David Rawlinson II as Next President and CEO
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.07.21ICE Mortgage Technology Millennial Tracker Finds Share of Millennials Poised for Homeownership Increases as FICO Requirements Loosen
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21ICE Announces That a Record 20,124 Murban Crude Oil Futures Contracts Traded on July 6
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21Intercontinental Exchange Reports June and Second Quarter 2021 Statistics
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.07.21ICE Announces Record Growth in North American Environmental Products as the Market Prices Climate Risk
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.06.21ICE Announces that ICE Trade Vault is Approved by the SEC as a Security-Based Swap Data Repository
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.06.21ICE’s Global Commodities Futures Markets Reach Record Open Interest of 35.2 Million Contracts
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.06.21ServisFirst Bancshares Completes Listing Transfer to the New York Stock Exchange
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.06.21Magellan and Enterprise Team up With Intercontinental Exchange for New Houston Crude Oil Futures Contract
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.06.21NYSE Summer Series Launching on June 21 to Celebrate New York’s Reopening
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten