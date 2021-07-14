checkAd

Everbridge CEO Named a Top 50 “Best CEO for Diversity” for 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced that David Meredith ranked among Comparably’s “2021 Best CEOs for Diversity” for largest companies. Meredith ranked alongside peers from industry leaders including Zoom, Adobe, IBM, Google, Microsoft, Uber and Ford Motor Company.

Everbridge CEO Named a Top 50 "Best CEO for Diversity" for 2021

Comparably, a leading workplace culture site measuring employee sentiment, compiled its annual Best CEOs for Diversity to shine a spotlight on leaders who create inclusive cultures for all.

“Studies show that leaders who inspire, encourage, and support diverse voices and contributions benefit business growth, creativity, and innovation,” said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. “Everbridge’s recognition in this category is a testament to the world-class organization’s mission-driven leadership and strong workplace culture.”

To determine the list, Comparably analyzed anonymous survey feedback from employees working across 60,000 U.S. companies over a 12-month period. The final data set was compiled from 10 million ratings. Rankings were determined by the most positive sentiment ratings about the CEO’s effectiveness and management style, along with the company’s overall workplace culture score based on 20 different categories.

When asked “what is most positive about the culture and environment at your company,” Everbridge responses included:

  • “The support we have for our diverse employment population. To be a Bridger [Everbridge team member] means you’re part of a family that cares and wants to support you.”
  • “Everyone is very welcoming from day one – we are all Bridgers no matter how many days we’ve worked at Everbridge. And everyone cares about diversity on a personal level. We all have compassion for everyone.”
  • “Overall, I feel included, encouraged, and valued. As a female with a disability, this means a lot to me. Since joining Everbridge, I’ve gained a mentor and opportunities to grow professionally.”
  • “The leadership team has infectious energy and drive. It’s also clear that they strive to create a compassionate and inclusive work environment.”
  • “I am included and accepted and appreciated – and respected no matter my gender or identity. We are all one team and could not be who we are without our diversity.”

“Promoting equity and inclusion always makes us stronger,” said Cara Antonacci, VP of Global People & Culture at Everbridge. “As we continually strive to create ‘One Everbridge,’ working collaboratively and inclusively as one team, we join Comparably in congratulating David and the entire Bridger team who help foster and celebrate diversity in our company, industry, and community.”

