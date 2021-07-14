checkAd

Eaton Recognized as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion

Power management company Eaton has been named a Top Scoring Company – earning a score of 90 out of 100 – on the 2021 Disability Equality Index (DEI).

“It’s an honor to be recognized as a Top Scoring Company our first year completing the index,” said Monica Jackson, vice president, Global Inclusion and Diversity, Eaton. “This recognition is a real testament to the work our teams do every day to make our workplace a welcome space for all.”

Launched in 2015, the DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities and Disability:IN. The index measures an organization’s commitment to inclusive workplace practices for people with disabilities. In 2021, areas evaluated included: culture and leadership, enterprise-wide access, employment practices, community engagement and supplier diversity. Each company receives a score from zero to 100 with those earning 80 and above being recognized as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion.

Learn more at: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.

Eaton’s mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. We provide sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power – more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eaton’s 2020 revenues were $17.9 billion, and we sell products to customers in more than 175 countries. We have approximately 94,000 employees. For more information, visit Eaton.com.

