checkAd

Ralph Lauren Introduces State-of-the-Art RL COOLING Technology for Team USA at the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.07.2021, 14:34  |  59   |   |   

Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL) today unveiled Team USA’s Opening Ceremony Parade Uniform and debuted RL COOLING, a state-of-the-art wearable technology. The technology is a self-regulating temperature cooling device that will be worn by Team USA’s flag bearer during the Olympic and Paralympic Opening Ceremony Parades. Ralph Lauren developed the innovative system exclusively for Team USA.

“Through the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Ralph Lauren celebrates America’s pioneering spirit and tradition, while embracing modernity and innovation -- and it is with that ethos in mind that we approached the development of the RL COOLING technology,” said David Lauren, Chief Branding and Innovation Officer​ & Vice Chairman of the Board, Ralph Lauren Corporation. “Recognizing Tokyo’s summer heat, we sought to develop a solution for Team USA that fuses fashion and function—allowing them to look and feel their best on one of the world’s biggest stages.”

The RL COOLING system is seamlessly integrated into the garment and disperses heat from the wearer’s skin through a sophisticated device that monitors and optimizes temperature and uses the same technology to cool the world’s most advanced computer systems. The effect is a cooling sensation that can be immediately felt and is long-lasting, even in the most oppressive heat.

“Ralph Lauren’s dedication to providing innovative, sustainable and functional outfits for Team USA athletes helps elevate their Games time experience,” said Peter Zeytoonjian, Senior Vice President of Consumer Products at U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Properties (USOPP). “As our Olympic and Paralympic athletes step out on the global stage this summer, we’re proud to have the continued support of a brand whose thoughtful approach to how they can better serve our athletes uniquely benefits Team USA.”

Ralph Lauren’s commitment to pioneering innovative solutions to sustainability challenges served as the inspiration for the development of RL COOLING, and the concept is on the leading-edge of the emerging field of personal thermal management systems. Ralph Lauren first began exploration in this field with the debut of the Ralph Lauren Heated Jacket at the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018. Research conducted by Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy, an agency of the United States Department of Energy, suggests that personal thermal management is a portable and localized solution that, if scaled, has the potential to reduce the reliance on mass energy-intensive cooling systems, like HVAC systems, for personal comfort.1

Seite 1 von 3
Ralph Lauren Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ralph Lauren Introduces State-of-the-Art RL COOLING Technology for Team USA at the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL) today unveiled Team USA’s Opening Ceremony Parade Uniform and debuted RL COOLING, a state-of-the-art wearable technology. The technology is a self-regulating temperature cooling device that will be worn by Team USA’s flag …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Comcast Brings the Tokyo Olympics Home to More Xfinity Customers Than Ever Via X1, Flex and Stream
Amazon Launches Kindle Vella, Serialized Stories in a Mobile-First, Interactive Reading Experience
Sokoman Minerals and Benton Resources Option Two Properties Lying within the Grey River Gold ...
ViacomCBS Celebrates 66 Primetime Emmy Award Nominations
Ameriprise Financial Named a “Best Place to Work” on the Disability Equality Index for the ...
Cummins Inc. Increases Quarterly Common Stock Dividend
EDF Renewables and Goldman Sachs Asset Management Announce Commercial Operation of Toms River Solar ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
Titel
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Qurate Retail, Inc. Announces David Rawlinson II as Next President and CEO
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.06.21Ralph Lauren Shares Progress on Environmental and Social Goals in Its Fiscal 2021 Global Citizenship & Sustainability Report
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten