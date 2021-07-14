Ralph Lauren Introduces State-of-the-Art RL COOLING Technology for Team USA at the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020

“Through the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Ralph Lauren celebrates America’s pioneering spirit and tradition, while embracing modernity and innovation -- and it is with that ethos in mind that we approached the development of the RL COOLING technology,” said David Lauren, Chief Branding and Innovation Officer​ & Vice Chairman of the Board, Ralph Lauren Corporation. “Recognizing Tokyo’s summer heat, we sought to develop a solution for Team USA that fuses fashion and function—allowing them to look and feel their best on one of the world’s biggest stages.”

Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL) today unveiled Team USA’s Opening Ceremony Parade Uniform and debuted RL COOLING, a state-of-the-art wearable technology. The technology is a self-regulating temperature cooling device that will be worn by Team USA’s flag bearer during the Olympic and Paralympic Opening Ceremony Parades. Ralph Lauren developed the innovative system exclusively for Team USA.

The RL COOLING system is seamlessly integrated into the garment and disperses heat from the wearer’s skin through a sophisticated device that monitors and optimizes temperature and uses the same technology to cool the world’s most advanced computer systems. The effect is a cooling sensation that can be immediately felt and is long-lasting, even in the most oppressive heat.

“Ralph Lauren’s dedication to providing innovative, sustainable and functional outfits for Team USA athletes helps elevate their Games time experience,” said Peter Zeytoonjian, Senior Vice President of Consumer Products at U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Properties (USOPP). “As our Olympic and Paralympic athletes step out on the global stage this summer, we’re proud to have the continued support of a brand whose thoughtful approach to how they can better serve our athletes uniquely benefits Team USA.”

Ralph Lauren’s commitment to pioneering innovative solutions to sustainability challenges served as the inspiration for the development of RL COOLING, and the concept is on the leading-edge of the emerging field of personal thermal management systems. Ralph Lauren first began exploration in this field with the debut of the Ralph Lauren Heated Jacket at the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018. Research conducted by Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy, an agency of the United States Department of Energy, suggests that personal thermal management is a portable and localized solution that, if scaled, has the potential to reduce the reliance on mass energy-intensive cooling systems, like HVAC systems, for personal comfort.1