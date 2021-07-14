Prime Upgrades Fleet With ORBCOMM’s Next Generation Refrigerated Monitoring Solution

Ensures the reliability and efficiency of their communications along the cold chain and protection from network obsolescence

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that Prime Inc. (Prime), the largest refrigerated fleet in North America, has begun the retrofit of their refrigerated trailers with ORBCOMM’s next generation refrigerated monitoring solution in preparation for the sunsetting of 3G wireless service, which will commence at the end of 2021.



An ORBCOMM customer for more than 10 years, Prime is utilizing ORBCOMM’s latest refrigerated monitoring solution to track the freight’s location and temperature, providing peace of mind that their loads are compliant with FSMA regulations and meeting customers’ standards for quality and service. The critical reefer device and trailer tracking data is seamlessly integrated with Prime’s back-end systems to provide customized business insights for greater visibility and improved business planning and decision making. ORBCOMM’s industry-leading cold chain solution features an embedded global SIM, which enables cellular connectivity on over 565 cellular networks, facilitating deployment in nearly any region of the world regardless of the connectivity option. By extending the lifecycle of their IoT devices and ensuring protection against network obsolescence as a result of the 3G sunset, Prime will ensure consistent and reliable communications throughout the cold chain, while increasing operational efficiency and improving customer service.

“Prime is an established leader in refrigerated transportation, and their decision to extend our long-standing relationship is a testament to the reliability, performance and value of our cold chain monitoring solutions,” said Marc Eisenberg, ORBCOMM’s Chief Executive Officer. “ORBCOMM’s next-gen IoT technology ensures that Prime will maintain the continuity and sustainability of their cold chain operations and gain further improvements in efficiency, compliance and customer service levels.”

“We’ve had a very successful partnership with ORBCOMM over the last 10 years and appreciate their commitment to evolving their IoT technology and telematics feature sets to meet the industry’s current and future requirements,” said Rodney Rader, Prime’s Director of Technology. “ORBCOMM has taken the necessary steps to upgrade our refrigerated trailers with minimal disruption, so we can continue to maximize the efficiency and productivity across our fleet with access to more data, faster connectivity speeds and better coverage.”