checkAd

Prime Upgrades Fleet With ORBCOMM’s Next Generation Refrigerated Monitoring Solution

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.07.2021, 14:30  |  17   |   |   

Ensures the reliability and efficiency of their communications along the cold chain and protection from network obsolescence

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that Prime Inc. (Prime), the largest refrigerated fleet in North America, has begun the retrofit of their refrigerated trailers with ORBCOMM’s next generation refrigerated monitoring solution in preparation for the sunsetting of 3G wireless service, which will commence at the end of 2021.

An ORBCOMM customer for more than 10 years, Prime is utilizing ORBCOMM’s latest refrigerated monitoring solution to track the freight’s location and temperature, providing peace of mind that their loads are compliant with FSMA regulations and meeting customers’ standards for quality and service. The critical reefer device and trailer tracking data is seamlessly integrated with Prime’s back-end systems to provide customized business insights for greater visibility and improved business planning and decision making. ORBCOMM’s industry-leading cold chain solution features an embedded global SIM, which enables cellular connectivity on over 565 cellular networks, facilitating deployment in nearly any region of the world regardless of the connectivity option. By extending the lifecycle of their IoT devices and ensuring protection against network obsolescence as a result of the 3G sunset, Prime will ensure consistent and reliable communications throughout the cold chain, while increasing operational efficiency and improving customer service.

“Prime is an established leader in refrigerated transportation, and their decision to extend our long-standing relationship is a testament to the reliability, performance and value of our cold chain monitoring solutions,” said Marc Eisenberg, ORBCOMM’s Chief Executive Officer. “ORBCOMM’s next-gen IoT technology ensures that Prime will maintain the continuity and sustainability of their cold chain operations and gain further improvements in efficiency, compliance and customer service levels.”

“We’ve had a very successful partnership with ORBCOMM over the last 10 years and appreciate their commitment to evolving their IoT technology and telematics feature sets to meet the industry’s current and future requirements,” said Rodney Rader, Prime’s Director of Technology. “ORBCOMM has taken the necessary steps to upgrade our refrigerated trailers with minimal disruption, so we can continue to maximize the efficiency and productivity across our fleet with access to more data, faster connectivity speeds and better coverage.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Prime Upgrades Fleet With ORBCOMM’s Next Generation Refrigerated Monitoring Solution Ensures the reliability and efficiency of their communications along the cold chain and protection from network obsolescenceROCHELLE PARK, N.J., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Adevinta welcomes new strategic investor
Celldex Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized $250 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Basilea announces distribution agreement with JSC Lancet for antibiotic Zevtera (ceftobiprole) ...
Weebit completes design and tape-out of embedded ReRAM module
Prospect Park Capital to Complete CSE Listing and Voluntary TSXV De-Listing
Herman Miller and Knoll Shareholders Approve Merger-Related Proposals
Basilea gibt Vertriebsvereinbarung mit JSC Lancet für Antibiotikum Zevtera (Ceftobiprol) für ...
Corvus Gold Receives Non-Binding Offer from AngloGold Ashanti Ltd.
Titel
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board