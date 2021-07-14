Medolife Rx Announces Donation of Escozine to Heath Clinic in Dominican Republic for Use on Growing COVID-19 Positive Patient Population

BURBANK, Calif., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a global integrated biopharmaceutical company with R&D, manufacturing, and consumer product distribution, which is a majority owned subsidiary of Quanta, Inc. (OTC PINK: QNTA), announced today that it is making significant donations of its lead drug candidate Escozine, which was recently re-registered as a natural alternative medicine in the Dominican Republic (DR), to the Cruz Jiminian Foundation to help with an influx of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) positive patients.

The foundation that is receiving the donation is run by Dr. Felix Cruz Jiminian, who was one of the principal investigators on the Company’s safety study on Escozine in the DR. Data derived from that study was included in the Company’s Pre-Investigational New Drug (Pre-IND) submission made with the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and showed that Escozine was safe and tolerable in all patients who received the drug candidate. The Company’s submission seeks approval for Escozine as an effective palliative and/or therapeutic for the treatment of COVID-19. As preliminary data has been very positive and with Escozine’s registration in the region as a natural alternative medicine, the foundation plans to offer the donated Escozine to patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are experiencing moderate to severe symptoms.

“We have worked closely with Dr. Cruz Jiminian for some time now and we are honored to make a donation of Escozine to his foundation in hopes of helping many of the region's underserved or economically challenged COVID patients,” said Medolife CEO Dr. Arthur Mikaelian. “Beyond pursuing regulatory approval of Escozine from the US FDA, we have been working closely with the government of the DR in order to prove Escozine’s effectiveness in fighting COVID-19, with hopes of its eventual approval there as well. As many of our operations are in the DR, we want to remain good community partners and we believe this donation is an illustration of that commitment. We hope that patients who need it receive the drug, and if we can support Dr. Cruz Jiminian and his cause any further, we plan to.”