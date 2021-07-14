Pegasus Resources Outlines Exploration Plans at Golden, BC and Millionara, NV Projects

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pegasus Resources Inc. (TSX-V: PEGA; Frankfurt – OQS2, OTC/Pink Sheet symbol SLTFF) (the “Company” or “Pegasus”) reports on upcoming and ongoing activities on two of its high priority gold and copper projects in Nevada and BC.



2021 Proposed work at Millionara:

A recently completed hyperspectral remote-sensing survey on the Millionara Property (announced May 18, 2021) has identified several high-priority target areas on the property that appear to share many spectral signal similarities with the nearby Jerritt Canyon Mine and other deposits of the Carlin Trend region of northern Nevada*. The Company has integrated the remote-sensing target areas with the historical exploration database and expect to follow up on the ground in September with a program of mapping and sampling in advance of a fall drill program. The goal of the drilling program is expected to confirm and expand upon the highest priority historical mineralization Hole M88C-3: 19.8 m of 3.63 g/t Au and Hole WILC-4: 21.3 m of 4.05 g/t Au; and to test any new mineralized areas that have been identified in the upcoming work.