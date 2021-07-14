Pegasus Resources Outlines Exploration Plans at Golden, BC and Millionara, NV Projects
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pegasus Resources Inc. (TSX-V: PEGA; Frankfurt – OQS2, OTC/Pink Sheet symbol SLTFF) (the “Company” or “Pegasus”)
reports on upcoming and ongoing activities on two of its high priority gold and copper projects in Nevada and BC.
2021 Proposed work at Millionara:
A recently completed hyperspectral remote-sensing survey on the Millionara Property (announced May 18, 2021) has identified several high-priority target areas on the property that appear to share many spectral signal similarities with the nearby Jerritt Canyon Mine and other deposits of the Carlin Trend region of northern Nevada*. The Company has integrated the remote-sensing target areas with the historical exploration database and expect to follow up on the ground in September with a program of mapping and sampling in advance of a fall drill program. The goal of the drilling program is expected to confirm and expand upon the highest priority historical mineralization Hole M88C-3: 19.8 m of 3.63 g/t Au and Hole WILC-4: 21.3 m of 4.05 g/t Au; and to test any new mineralized areas that have been identified in the upcoming work.
2021 Proposed work at Golden Project:
At the Golden Project in southeastern BC, crews are planning a follow-up mapping and sampling program in August, followed by a shallow/small diameter drilling program in late-August/early-September. The 2020 work reported by the Company at the three claim blocks which constitute the Golden Project (Gold Mountain, Vertebrae Ridge and Punch Bowl) have identified extensive copper, gold and silver results, and the Company expects to continue to delineate the mineralized zones.
“We are excited to get back to work on the Golden project in BC which has had remarkable assays from both limited drilling and surface sampling in the past. We have begun, and will continue, to employ the latest in mineral exploration technologies on both the Golden project and the recently acquired Millionara project in Nevada to give us the best shots at making a bonafide discovery,” stated Charles Desjardins, CEO of Pegasus.
Millionara Highlights:
- Millionara Property is located 112 kilometres (“km”) north of Elko, Nevada, and is considered an intermediate stage exploration project within the regional Independence Gold Trend.
- The property consists of 33 unpatented federal lode claims covering approximately 630 acres (255 hectares).
- Pegasus has the option to earn 100% of the property through an option agreement dated March 24, 2021.
- The property is approximately 25 km northwest of the Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine, which was recently purchased by First Majestic Silver Corp. in a $470 million plus share deal. Jerritt Canyon has produced over 9.5 million ounces of gold since 1981.
- The majority of the historical exploration on the property between 1986 and 1991 focussed on exploring the Range Front Structure. It includes the following drill
results:
- Hole M88C-3: 19.8 m of 3.63 g/t Au
- Hole WILC-4: 21.3 m of 4.05 g/t Au
- Between 2010 and 2011, Ashburton Ventures Inc. (“Ashburton”) focussed exploration on the high-grade Upper Vein Area.
- On the surface, mineralization appears to be associated with highly silicified breccias and sinters along a prominent range front structure in Paleozoic carbonate rocks. Epithermal and Carlin-type deposit styles are being considered on the project.
- Shallowly drilled, with potential to find additional mineralization at depth.
- Several of the drill tested gold mineralized zones are open for expansion and several soil and/or rock anomalies have not yet been drill-tested.
- Located primarily on BLM-administered land.
- Excellent road access and nearby power and other amenities.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare