Avant Brands Strengthens Board with Global CPG Expert and Seasoned Finance Executive
Kelowna, BC, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avant Brands Inc (TSX: AVNT) (OTCQX: AVTBF) (FRA: 1BUP) (“Avant” or the “Company”), a leading producer of handcrafted, high
quality cannabis products, is pleased to announce in an effort to strive for best practices and to demonstrate robust corporate governance, the following changes have been made to the Company’s
Board of Directors:
- Jurgen Schreiber – Appointed as Chairman of the Board, and Chair of the Compensation Committee
- Ruairi Twomey – Appointed as Independent Director
- Duane Lo, CPA – Appointed as Independent Director, Chair of the Audit Committee, and Chair of the Nomination and Governance Committee
“We are incredibly pleased to welcome Ruairi and Duane to the Avant board. The additions of highly experienced, world-class executives will add a wealth of operational, management, and CPG expertise to further bolster our leadership team,” stated Norton Singhavon, Founder and CEO of Avant Brands. ”These appointments, including the appointment of Jurgen as Chairman come at an exciting time, as we continue to build our company and strive to be a best-in-class premium category leader. The Board will continue its commitment to corporate governance best practices and to deliver long-term sustainable growth for our stakeholders."
Member Profiles
Jurgen Schreiber - Appointed as Chairman of the Board, and Chair of the Compensation Committee
Jurgen is a seasoned executive who's led multi-billion dollar global conglomerates. Jurgen currently serves as the CEO of the Katz Group, one of Canada’s leading privately owned enterprises, with operations in sports & entertainment, real estate, restaurants and retail. Jurgen has extensive knowledge and contacts in the legalized cannabis industry within Canada and the US. Jurgen’s previous roles include:
- President and CEO of Shoppers Drug Mart (2006 to 2011), a Canadian retail chain with more than 1,300 stores that, under Jurgen's leadership, reported more than $10.5 billion in annual sales and $910 million in operating income in the 2011 fiscal year.
- President and CEO of Rexall Health
- Member of Schwarz Group Supervisory Board, Europe’s biggest food retailer
- Jurgen has also held senior leadership roles at global enterprises such as; Reckitt Benckiser, a British multinational consumer goods company, Health and Beauty Europe, and A.S. Watson where he was responsible for 4000 stores in 23 countries.
“Under Norton’s leadership, the management team has executed extremely well. Recapitalizing the company, divesting of none core assets, and strictly focusing on the growth of high-quality cannabis, has allowed us to be a well-positioned leader in the premium category,” said Jurgen Schreiber, Chairman of the Board at Avant. “We are excited to begin our journey as Avant and would like to welcome the new Board Members and their additional expertise - particularly in the finance and CPG sectors.”
