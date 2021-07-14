Avant Brands Strengthens Board with Global CPG Expert and Seasoned Finance Executive

Kelowna, BC, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avant Brands Inc (TSX: AVNT) (OTCQX: AVTBF) (FRA: 1BUP) (“Avant” or the “Company”), a leading producer of handcrafted, high quality cannabis products, is pleased to announce in an effort to strive for best practices and to demonstrate robust corporate governance, the following changes have been made to the Company’s Board of Directors:



Jurgen Schreiber – Appointed as Chairman of the Board, and Chair of the Compensation Committee

– Appointed as Chairman of the Board, and Chair of the Compensation Committee Ruairi Twomey – Appointed as Independent Director

– Appointed as Independent Director Duane Lo, CPA – Appointed as Independent Director, Chair of the Audit Committee, and Chair of the Nomination and Governance Committee

“We are incredibly pleased to welcome Ruairi and Duane to the Avant board. The additions of highly experienced, world-class executives will add a wealth of operational, management, and CPG expertise to further bolster our leadership team,” stated Norton Singhavon, Founder and CEO of Avant Brands. ”These appointments, including the appointment of Jurgen as Chairman come at an exciting time, as we continue to build our company and strive to be a best-in-class premium category leader. The Board will continue its commitment to corporate governance best practices and to deliver long-term sustainable growth for our stakeholders."