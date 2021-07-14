checkAd

Avant Brands Strengthens Board with Global CPG Expert and Seasoned Finance Executive

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.07.2021, 14:30  |  43   |   |   

Kelowna, BC, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avant Brands Inc (TSX: AVNT) (OTCQX: AVTBF) (FRA: 1BUP) (“Avant” or the “Company”), a leading producer of handcrafted, high quality cannabis products, is pleased to announce in an effort to strive for best practices and to demonstrate robust corporate governance, the following changes have been made to the Company’s Board of Directors: 

  • Jurgen Schreiber – Appointed as Chairman of the Board, and Chair of the Compensation Committee
  • Ruairi Twomey – Appointed as Independent Director
  • Duane Lo, CPA – Appointed as Independent Director, Chair of the Audit Committee, and Chair of the Nomination and Governance Committee

We are incredibly pleased to welcome Ruairi and Duane to the Avant board. The additions of highly experienced, world-class executives will add a wealth of operational, management, and CPG expertise to further bolster our leadership team,” stated Norton Singhavon, Founder and CEO of Avant Brands. ”These appointments, including the appointment of Jurgen as Chairman come at an exciting time, as we continue to build our company and strive to be a best-in-class premium category leader. The Board will continue its commitment to corporate governance best practices and to deliver long-term sustainable growth for our stakeholders."

Member Profiles

 Jurgen Schreiber - Appointed as Chairman of the Board, and Chair of the Compensation Committee

 Jurgen is a seasoned executive who's led multi-billion dollar global conglomerates. Jurgen currently serves as the CEO of the Katz Group, one of Canada’s leading privately owned enterprises, with operations in sports & entertainment, real estate, restaurants and retail. Jurgen has extensive knowledge and contacts in the legalized cannabis industry within Canada and the US. Jurgen’s previous roles include: 

  • President and CEO of Shoppers Drug Mart (2006 to 2011), a Canadian retail chain with more than 1,300 stores that, under Jurgen's leadership, reported more than $10.5 billion in annual sales and $910 million in operating income in the 2011 fiscal year.
  • President and CEO of Rexall Health
  • Member of Schwarz Group Supervisory Board, Europe’s biggest food retailer
  • Jurgen has also held senior leadership roles at global enterprises such as; Reckitt Benckiser, a British multinational consumer goods company, Health and Beauty Europe, and A.S. Watson where he was responsible for 4000 stores in 23 countries.

“Under Norton’s leadership, the management team has executed extremely well. Recapitalizing the company, divesting of none core assets, and strictly focusing on the growth of high-quality cannabis, has allowed us to be a well-positioned leader in the premium category,” said Jurgen Schreiber, Chairman of the Board at Avant. “We are excited to begin our journey as Avant and would like to welcome the new Board Members and their additional expertise - particularly in the finance and CPG sectors.

Seite 1 von 5
Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Avant Brands Strengthens Board with Global CPG Expert and Seasoned Finance Executive Kelowna, BC, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Avant Brands Inc (TSX: AVNT) (OTCQX: AVTBF) (FRA: 1BUP) (“Avant” or the “Company”), a leading producer of handcrafted, high quality cannabis products, is pleased to announce in an effort to strive for …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Adevinta welcomes new strategic investor
Celldex Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized $250 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Basilea announces distribution agreement with JSC Lancet for antibiotic Zevtera (ceftobiprole) ...
Weebit completes design and tape-out of embedded ReRAM module
Prospect Park Capital to Complete CSE Listing and Voluntary TSXV De-Listing
Herman Miller and Knoll Shareholders Approve Merger-Related Proposals
Basilea gibt Vertriebsvereinbarung mit JSC Lancet für Antibiotikum Zevtera (Ceftobiprol) für ...
Corvus Gold Receives Non-Binding Offer from AngloGold Ashanti Ltd.
Titel
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:30 UhrGold River Productions, Inc. (GRPS) Announces its Veterinary Division, Headed by Dr. Danielle Morosco
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:30 UhrPegasus Resources Outlines Exploration Plans at Golden, BC and Millionara, NV Projects
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:30 UhrSarama Resources Announces C$1,000,000 Private Placement
Accesswire | Analysen
14:00 UhrXali Gold Acquires Victoria Property in Central Newfoundland
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrGSP Resource Corp. Closes First Tranche of Private Placement
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrSnowline Gold Initial Drill Program Intersects Near Surface Mineralized Structure at Its Einarson Gold Project and Advances Exploration at Rogue
Accesswire | Analysen
14:00 UhrRockridge Intersects Additional Copper Mineralization and Plans Upcoming Summer Exploration Program at the Knife Lake Copper Project, Saskatchewan
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:44 UhrGreen Stream Holdings, Inc., Signs Initial Host Site For Community Solar Program; 25 Year Model Program With Expected Project Revenues In Excess Of $13 Million
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:30 UhrFredonia Mining Inc. to Commence Trading With Symbol ‘FRED’
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:30 UhrOrezone Provides Construction Update on Bomboré Gold Project
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten