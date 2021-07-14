checkAd

Gold River Productions, Inc. (GRPS) Announces its Veterinary Division, Headed by Dr. Danielle Morosco

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.07.2021, 14:30  |  39   |   |   

Palm Coast, Florida, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold River Productions, Inc. (OTC Pink: GRPS) expands its product line into the pet space, an industry with a projected market size of $325,740,000,000 by 2028, according to Fortune Business Insights. We welcome our newest member, Dr. Danielle Morosco, to head our veterinary division. Dr. Morosco has vast experience with domestic animals, especially cats and dogs, and has enthusiastically embraced our unique formulation for pain and anxiety for house pets. Her expertise also includes treating larger animals. We are impressed with her input designing an equine and bovine formulation based on our pain formula.

Dr. Morosco graduated with honors from Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine, focusing on emergent and animal chronic care. She is currently completing a 110-hour continuing education course to become a Veterinary Botanical Medicine Consultant, which includes in depth modules about herbal treatments and CBD in veterinary patients.

“Our pet formulation appears to be the only one on the market that utilizes rare cannabinoids in addition to being affordable and effective” says Richard Goulding, M.D. “And when it comes to how pets are viewed by their owners, they are essentially people too. Their problems are more subtle and it’s often difficult to gauge when an animal is in pain. But the dogs we’ve tested with this product, we’ve seen noticeable and immediate results and a real sense of calm.”

Speaking with Dr. Morosco regarding her thoughts on Gold River’s new dog biscuit, she said:

“I’ve seen an explosion of CBD products for pets. Some are effective, all are expensive. The formulations we are creating at Gold River are substantively unique and mimic the pain formulation that works on the cb1 and cb2 receptors of the brain. There’s no better formula for pets and we are now tweaking the formulation to enhance the anti-inflammatory effect while being cost-effective. Our pets will not only have decreased discomfort, but this reduces the overall inflammatory response.
This is not simply a band aid. I’ve personally used this product on my own dogs with exceptional success. My older dog has severe ‘thunderstorm anxiety,’ and slept through the loudest storm we’ve had in years. I’m directly involved with adding substance to the treats that will improve the quality and longevity of pet lives.”

About Gold River Productions, Inc. 
Dedicated to changing people’s lives, Gold River is a groundbreaking company aiming at improving quality of life and longevity.  Our diverse products and interests include nutraceuticals, CBD, land, education and more.  With a unique staff of physicians, cultivators, and CBD experts, we are poised to tackle different disease states on an unprecedented level.  Utilizing years of experience in herbals, rare cannabinoids, traditional and non-traditional methods of patient care, we are in the unique position to utilize CBD and herbals in the most effective ways possible.  Emphasis on what already works, then augmenting effective formulas with high-quality cannabinoids in therapeutic levels can achieve unprecedented symptom control in a myriad of disease states.

This document contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside Gold River’s control. These include but are not limited to the impact of competitors’ products, services and pricing; product demand; market acceptance; new product development; reliance on key strategic alliances; the regulatory environment; fluctuations in operating results; and other risks which are detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and/or OTC Markets. Gold River Productions disclaims any obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

CONTACT: Gold River Productions, Inc.
info@grpsinc.com
https://www.grpsinc.com/


Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gold River Productions, Inc. (GRPS) Announces its Veterinary Division, Headed by Dr. Danielle Morosco Palm Coast, Florida, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Gold River Productions, Inc. (OTC Pink: GRPS) expands its product line into the pet space, an industry with a projected market size of $325,740,000,000 by 2028, according to Fortune Business …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Adevinta welcomes new strategic investor
Celldex Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized $250 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Basilea announces distribution agreement with JSC Lancet for antibiotic Zevtera (ceftobiprole) ...
Weebit completes design and tape-out of embedded ReRAM module
Prospect Park Capital to Complete CSE Listing and Voluntary TSXV De-Listing
Herman Miller and Knoll Shareholders Approve Merger-Related Proposals
Basilea gibt Vertriebsvereinbarung mit JSC Lancet für Antibiotikum Zevtera (Ceftobiprol) für ...
Corvus Gold Receives Non-Binding Offer from AngloGold Ashanti Ltd.
Titel
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:30 UhrAvant Brands Strengthens Board with Global CPG Expert and Seasoned Finance Executive
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:30 UhrPegasus Resources Outlines Exploration Plans at Golden, BC and Millionara, NV Projects
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:30 UhrSarama Resources Announces C$1,000,000 Private Placement
Accesswire | Analysen
14:00 UhrXali Gold Acquires Victoria Property in Central Newfoundland
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrGSP Resource Corp. Closes First Tranche of Private Placement
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrSnowline Gold Initial Drill Program Intersects Near Surface Mineralized Structure at Its Einarson Gold Project and Advances Exploration at Rogue
Accesswire | Analysen
14:00 UhrRockridge Intersects Additional Copper Mineralization and Plans Upcoming Summer Exploration Program at the Knife Lake Copper Project, Saskatchewan
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:44 UhrGreen Stream Holdings, Inc., Signs Initial Host Site For Community Solar Program; 25 Year Model Program With Expected Project Revenues In Excess Of $13 Million
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:30 UhrFredonia Mining Inc. to Commence Trading With Symbol ‘FRED’
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:30 UhrOrezone Provides Construction Update on Bomboré Gold Project
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten