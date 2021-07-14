Gold River Productions, Inc. (GRPS) Announces its Veterinary Division, Headed by Dr. Danielle Morosco

Dr. Morosco graduated with honors from Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine, focusing on emergent and animal chronic care. She is currently completing a 110-hour continuing education course to become a Veterinary Botanical Medicine Consultant, which includes in depth modules about herbal treatments and CBD in veterinary patients.

Palm Coast, Florida, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold River Productions, Inc. (OTC Pink: GRPS) expands its product line into the pet space, an industry with a projected market size of $325,740,000,000 by 2028, according to Fortune Business Insights. We welcome our newest member, Dr. Danielle Morosco, to head our veterinary division. Dr. Morosco has vast experience with domestic animals, especially cats and dogs, and has enthusiastically embraced our unique formulation for pain and anxiety for house pets. Her expertise also includes treating larger animals. We are impressed with her input designing an equine and bovine formulation based on our pain formula.

“Our pet formulation appears to be the only one on the market that utilizes rare cannabinoids in addition to being affordable and effective” says Richard Goulding, M.D. “And when it comes to how pets are viewed by their owners, they are essentially people too. Their problems are more subtle and it’s often difficult to gauge when an animal is in pain. But the dogs we’ve tested with this product, we’ve seen noticeable and immediate results and a real sense of calm.”

Speaking with Dr. Morosco regarding her thoughts on Gold River’s new dog biscuit, she said:

“I’ve seen an explosion of CBD products for pets. Some are effective, all are expensive. The formulations we are creating at Gold River are substantively unique and mimic the pain formulation that works on the cb1 and cb2 receptors of the brain. There’s no better formula for pets and we are now tweaking the formulation to enhance the anti-inflammatory effect while being cost-effective. Our pets will not only have decreased discomfort, but this reduces the overall inflammatory response.

This is not simply a band aid. I’ve personally used this product on my own dogs with exceptional success. My older dog has severe ‘thunderstorm anxiety,’ and slept through the loudest storm we’ve had in years. I’m directly involved with adding substance to the treats that will improve the quality and longevity of pet lives.”

About Gold River Productions, Inc.

Dedicated to changing people’s lives, Gold River is a groundbreaking company aiming at improving quality of life and longevity. Our diverse products and interests include nutraceuticals, CBD, land, education and more. With a unique staff of physicians, cultivators, and CBD experts, we are poised to tackle different disease states on an unprecedented level. Utilizing years of experience in herbals, rare cannabinoids, traditional and non-traditional methods of patient care, we are in the unique position to utilize CBD and herbals in the most effective ways possible. Emphasis on what already works, then augmenting effective formulas with high-quality cannabinoids in therapeutic levels can achieve unprecedented symptom control in a myriad of disease states.



