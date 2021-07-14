Evoke Pharma Launches Gimoti Patient and Physician Experience Program

The program will provide samples of GIMOTI primarily to targeted gastroenterologists and advance practice practitioners. The program intends to expand awareness and trial of GIMOTI for both physicians and patients and help both groups gain experience with GIMOTI and its non-oral treatment benefits.

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced the start of additional marketing initiatives focusing on the launch of a patient and physician experience program for GIMOTI, the Company’s nasal spray product for the relief of symptoms in acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis (DGP).

“We are pleased to announce the launch of the GIMOTI patient and physician experience program. This is an important opportunity to provide GIMOTI directly to physicians who haven’t prescribed GIMOTI and increase trial among patients with DGP who seek an alternative approach to traditional oral medications,” commented David Gonyer, R.Ph., Evoke Pharma President and CEO. “We previously reported results from a recent market research study where gastroenterologists indicated a moderate-to-high level of concern about their patients’ ability to absorb oral medications, and estimated 20-40% of their patients with DGP may experience this difficulty. Additionally, 90% of targeted gastroenterologists stated they intend to prescribe GIMOTI. We are hopeful that this experience program will widen the network of physicians and patients familiar with GIMOTI and help ensure those who suffer from diabetic gastroparesis have access to our novel treatment.”

About Evoke Pharma, Inc.

Evoke is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat GI disorders and diseases. The company developed, commercialized and markets GIMOTI, a nasal spray formulation of metoclopramide, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

Diabetic gastroparesis is a GI disorder affecting millions of patients worldwide, in which the stomach takes too long to empty its contents resulting in serious GI symptoms as well as other systemic complications. The gastric delay caused by gastroparesis can compromise absorption of orally administered medications. Prior to FDA approval to commercially market GIMOTI, metoclopramide was only available in oral and injectable formulations and remains the only drug currently approved in the United States to treat gastroparesis. Visit www.EvokePharma.com for more information.