AFC Gamma, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) (“AFC”) today announced that it plans to report earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 before the financial markets open in New York on Thursday, August 5, 2021.



AFC will host a conference call at 10:00 am (Eastern Time) on Thursday, August 5, 2021 to discuss its quarterly financial results. All interested parties are welcome to participate. The call will be available through a live audio webcast at the Investor Relations section of AFC’s website at www.afcgamma.com, or live by calling 1-833-693-0548 (domestic) or 1-661-407-1588 (international). All callers will need to enter the Conference ID number 6754755 and reference “AFC Gamma Q2 2021 Earnings Call” after being connected with the operator.