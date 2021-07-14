MamaMancini’s Announces Uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market

“The Nasdaq listing is an important milestone for MamaMancini’s and is a testament to our growth and evolution as a publicly traded company,” said Carl Wolf, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MamaMancini’s. “Along with increasing our visibility in the marketplace, this uplisting should improve the liquidity of our stock, further broaden our institutional shareholder base and ultimately enhance long-term shareholder value.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc . (NASDAQ: MMMB), a marketer of specialty pre-prepared, frozen and refrigerated food products, today announced that The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC has approved the listing of the Company's common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq"), which will begin trading under the symbol “MMMB” at the open of market on Thursday, July 15, 2021.

“MamaMancini’s has demonstrated tremendous momentum in recent years, including record cash flow from operations in the last quarter that fortified our increasingly robust balance sheet. We continue to receive additional new commitments and authorizations from Tier-1 national accounts, club stores and large regional retailers, driven in part by our national advertising campaigns on leading media platforms such as SiriusXM and QVC. With strong market demand, and the company’s commitment to quality products, MamaMancini’s is aiming for continued compelling growth. We look forward to sharing our investment story with a global Nasdaq audience,” concluded Wolf.

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB) is a marketer and distributor of specialty prepared, refrigerated and frozen all-natural Italian foods. MamaMancini’s product portfolio consists of over 20 products including meatballs, meat loaf, chicken parmesan, sausages and pasta bowl kits, with beef, turkey, chicken and pork varieties. The Company’s products are sold in over 45,000 locations nationwide, including at well-known retailers such as Sam’s Club, Whole Foods, Publix, Costco and Albertsons, as well as through national distributors such as Sysco and United Natural Foods. The Company also regularly maintains a direct-to-consumer presence through presentations on QVC. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

