Psytech To Merge With Wesana; Mycotopia Shareholders Will Benefit From The Transactions

PsyTech Inc, including the psychiatric therapeutic SaaS platform Tovana Solutions and psychiatric clinical network Tovana Clinics, to become wholly owned subsidiary of Wesana Health as part of definitive agreement

MIAMI, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mycotopia Therapies, Inc., (OTC Pink: TPIA) ("Mycotopia" or the “Company”) announced today that on July 13, 2021 Wesana Health Holdings Inc. (“Wesana”) (CSE: WESA) announced the execution of a definitive agreement to acquire Psychedelitech Inc., also known as PsyTech Inc., for a price of approximately $21 million CAD in Wesana Health stock (the “Transaction”), as further described below. Mycotopia Therapies is a minority shareholder owning less than 10% of Psychedelitech Inc.

According to a press release issued by Wesana Health Holdings, Inc., Tovana Clinics, rebranding as Wesana Clinics, is a chain of psychiatrist-led integrated mental health clinics focused on profitably delivering quality psychiatric care, inclusive of ketamine therapy, while also preparing for the delivery of other psychedelic therapies as they become available. The Wesana clinical network currently includes two flagship clinics with another under construction slated to open in Q3 and two more in the acquisition process forecasted to become Wesana Clinics in Q3. The number of clinics will ramp up post-acquisition to an estimated 12 clinics within the next 12 months.

PsyTech Connect is the largest psychedelic therapy community with over 8,000 actively engaged professionals and has become a respected resource for complete, current and peer-accepted psychedelic therapy protocols and clinical best practices. PsyTech Connect also features the annual PsyTech Summit, a premier psychedelic conference that averages over 2,200+ attendees. Through PsyTech Connect, Wesana will be able to develop relationships with leading edge psychiatric practitioners across the country and provide them with tools for managing, understanding, and personalizing care for their patients through its new data-driven therapeutic model informed by the latest neuroscience, diagnostic tools, and psychedelics best practices.

Transaction Details

The Transaction will be effected by way of a three-cornered amalgamation between PsyTech, Wesana and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wesana. The Transaction will involve the issuance of approximately 7.4 million subordinate voting shares of Wesana as the acquisition consideration (the “Consideration Shares”).

