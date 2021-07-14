NHS Industries Appoints Mr. Robert S. Rendle to Its Advisory Board to Focus on Branding and Distribution

Mr. Rendle previously was a Partner at Alberta based All Clean Natural, a company that grew under his guidance from direct to consumer sales to a Canada wide distributed portfolio of products available at over 1,000 locations country wide including Loblaws, Safeway, Save On Foods, London Drugs, Co-Op, Chevron and many other retailers across Canada. Mr. Rendle grew his team to over 100 personnel, handling logistics from product supply, packaging, marketing and distribution.

Robert Nygren, CEO of NHS Industries stated, “We Welcome Mr. Rendle to our growing team of consumer-packaged goods and plant-based food specialists. We look forward to working with Mr. Rendle as the company scales up its growing portfolio of plant-based products and food businesses.”

About NHS Industries Ltd.

NHS is an agri-food holdings company focused on innovative products and technologies in the food services industry including its wholly owned Be Good plant-based foods line up of plant-based chicken, pork and beef products as well as is currently investing in the research and development of keto-friendly plant-based candy products.

