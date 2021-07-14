checkAd

PSYC Looks to Acquire Additional Equity in Digital Mental Health Startup, PsycheDev Inc.

PSYC and PsycheDev Inc. Begin Ramping-Up Product Launch Efforts

LAKE OSWEGO,OR, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) a leading publicly traded digital media company within the emerging sector of medicinal psychedelics, is pleased to announce that the Company has reached an agreement in principle with PsycheDev Inc. (“PsycheDev”) to acquire up to an additional 5% in equity of PsycheDev through a series of additional investments throughout the remainder of the 2021 fiscal year.

The agreement, in principle, between the companies comes as progress with the development of PsycheDev’s digital mental health application continues to move forward and keeping them on course for an intended minimum viable product launch by the 4th quarter of this year, and as they look to close an additional private equity financing deal in this or the final quarter.

In January, PSYC acquired a 15% equity stake in PsycheDev through an executed Joint Venture Partnership Agreement and investment into the PsycheDev company. PSYC intends to now focus its efforts on acquiring up to an additional 5% equity stake in PsycheDev while also working closely with them to develop and implement their forthcoming go-to-market strategy for the app.

“We are incredibly pleased with the progress of the PsycheDev app and for the opportunity to expand our equity stake in their company,” said Global Trac Solutions, Inc. CEO, David Flores. “Since our first introduction to the PsycheDev company in late 2020, we have believed in the value potential of their company which is why we were proud to become early investors in their concept. The digital mental health sector, in my opinion, only continues to expand as more and more fascinating digital tools hit the market. Justin (Justin Roy, CEO of PsycheDev Inc.) has demonstrated, in my opinion, incredible leadership and dedication over the past several months in helping to move the app through the different phases of development, assembling an impressive team of experienced mental health professionals, and with securing the additional financing necessary to bring his concept to fruition.”

