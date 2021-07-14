Jaguar Health Announces Completion of Investigator-Initiated Phase 2 HALT-D Study Evaluating Mytesi (Crofelemer) for Prevention and Prophylaxis of Diarrhea in Breast Cancer Patients

Abstract of study results submitted by the third-party investigators to December 2021 San Antonio Breast Cancer SymposiumSAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) today announced that the third-party, …

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) today announced that the third-party, investigator-initiated Phase 2 HALT-D study evaluating the effectiveness of Mytesi ® (crofelemer) for symptomatic relief of diarrhea in HER2 positive breast cancer patients receiving chemotherapy with trastuzumab, pertuzumab, and docetaxel or paclitaxel or trastuzumab, pertuzumab, carboplatin, and docetaxel has been completed. The investigators of the study, which was sponsored by Georgetown University and funded by Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, have submitted an abstract of the results to the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium for consideration for presentation at its December 7-10, 2021 event . Per the symposium's regulations, the contents of the abstract or related research, if accepted, are under embargo until the scheduled time of presentation at the event.

"We're very happy that the HALT-D study has been completed," stated Lisa Conte, Jaguar's president and CEO, "and we look forward to the potential acceptance and publication of the study results later this year."

As previously announced, the HALT-D study is separate from the on-going pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of crofelemer for prophylaxis of diarrhea in adult cancer patients receiving targeted therapy that was initiated in October 2020 by Napo Pharmaceuticals, Jaguar's wholly owned subsidiary.

About Cancer Therapy-related Diarrhea

A significant proportion of patients undergoing cancer therapy experience diarrhea, and diarrhea has the potential to cause dehydration, potential infections, and non-adherence to treatment in this population. Novel "targeted cancer therapy" agents, such as epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) antibodies and tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), with or without cycle chemotherapy agents, may cause increased electrolyte and fluid content in the gut lumen, which results in passage of loose/watery stools (i.e., diarrhea). Diarrhea has been reported as one of the most common side effects of TKIs and may result in cancer therapy drug holidays or reductions from therapeutic dose, potentially impacting patient outcome. Diarrhea is also a common side effect of some approved CDK 4/6 inhibitors.