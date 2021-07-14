Granite Creek Copper Completes IP Survey and Launches Phase 2 of Expanded Drill Program at Carmacks Copper-Gold Project in Yukon, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Granite Creek Copper Ltd. (TSX.V:GCX | OTCQB:GCXXF) ("Granite Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Simcoe Geophysics has completed a 20.8 line kilometer ("km") induced polarization (IP) …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Granite Creek Copper Ltd. (TSX.V:GCX | OTCQB:GCXXF) ("Granite Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Simcoe Geophysics has completed a 20.8 line kilometer ("km") induced polarization (IP) survey on the Company's Carmacks North target area. Preliminary results from the survey have identified several near surface chargeability anomalies that have been prioritized as trenching and reverse circulation ("RC") drill targets for Phase 2 of the 2021 season. Granite Creek further announces the completion of Phase 1 of its 2021 drilling program, which consisted of 19 holes totalling 6355 meters of diamond drilling on Zones 1, 2000S and 13 of the Carmacks deposit. The first tranche of assays from Phase 1 are expected very soon and will be released in batches as received and reviewed by the Company. With this initial stage of drilling completed, Vision Quest Exploration, based in Whitehorse, Yukon, has mobilized a reverse circulation ("RC") drill rig to the property and commenced Phase 2 drilling which is expected to consist of approximately 3000 meters.