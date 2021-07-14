checkAd

Granite Creek Copper Completes IP Survey and Launches Phase 2 of Expanded Drill Program at Carmacks Copper-Gold Project in Yukon, Canada

Autor: Accesswire
14.07.2021, 14:30  |  49   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Granite Creek Copper Ltd. (TSX.V:GCX | OTCQB:GCXXF) ("Granite Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Simcoe Geophysics has completed a 20.8 line kilometer ("km") induced polarization (IP) …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Granite Creek Copper Ltd. (TSX.V:GCX | OTCQB:GCXXF) ("Granite Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Simcoe Geophysics has completed a 20.8 line kilometer ("km") induced polarization (IP) survey on the Company's Carmacks North target area. Preliminary results from the survey have identified several near surface chargeability anomalies that have been prioritized as trenching and reverse circulation ("RC") drill targets for Phase 2 of the 2021 season.

Granite Creek further announces the completion of Phase 1 of its 2021 drilling program, which consisted of 19 holes totalling 6355 meters of diamond drilling on Zones 1, 2000S and 13 of the Carmacks deposit. The first tranche of assays from Phase 1 are expected very soon and will be released in batches as received and reviewed by the Company. With this initial stage of drilling completed, Vision Quest Exploration, based in Whitehorse, Yukon, has mobilized a reverse circulation ("RC") drill rig to the property and commenced Phase 2 drilling which is expected to consist of approximately 3000 meters.

Given the early start to the 2021 field season and encouraging early indications of success, Granite Creek has made the decision to expand the previously defined 10,000-meter program by adding a third phase which is expected to add an additional 2700 meters of diamond drilling to the overall program. Launch date for Phase 3 is tentatively targeted for early September, with potential to bring that forward to late August. The Company will provide further guidance in this regard in the ensuing weeks.

Granite Creek President & CEO, Tim Johnson, commented, "We are extraordinarily pleased with the progress we have made to date in advancing the Carmacks project. It is a testament to the strength and dedication of our team that we have been able to maintain a very aggressive pace as we move towards an updated 43-101 resource estimate and subsequent economic assessment. This drill campaign has been a showcase of professionalism from our site teams and contractors, and we are very much looking forward to carrying that momentum ahead through Phase 2 and the newly announced Phase 3. In total, we are now expecting to complete over 13,000 meters of drilling, data from which will be incorporated into the new resource update being targeted for Q4."

Seite 1 von 4
Granite Creek Copper Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Granite Creek Copper Completes IP Survey and Launches Phase 2 of Expanded Drill Program at Carmacks Copper-Gold Project in Yukon, Canada VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Granite Creek Copper Ltd. (TSX.V:GCX | OTCQB:GCXXF) ("Granite Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Simcoe Geophysics has completed a 20.8 line kilometer ("km") induced polarization (IP) …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and ...
Gladstone Capital Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September 2021 and ...
Gladstone Investment Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September 2021, a ...
Gladstone Land Announces Increase in Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September ...
Delta Resources Acquires Additional Claims in Thunder Bay, Ontario and Contiguous to the Delta-1 ...
BLGI Inc. Launches "Ki Market Watch" a Real-Time Market Data, Trading and Asset Management Platform ...
First Drill Hole at St Anthony Gold Mine Reports Near Surface 11.9 grams per tonne over 8.4 metres
PB Financial Corporation Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Earnings
E2Gold Announces Increase in Private Placement from $4 Million to $5.2 Million
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Calyxt Announces Expansion of Hemp Breeding Platform with Seedless Hemp Innovation
Stria Lithium Inc. Announces Change of Business Transaction
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Launches New Website to Re-Brand Company
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Lakeland Industries Announces New $5.0 Million Expansion to Stock Repurchase Program
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Wins 'Energy Tech Innovator' Award at WE3 Summit
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:57 UhrDGAP-News: Granite Creek Copper schließt IP-Erkundung ab und startet Phase 2 des erweiterten Bohrprogramms auf dem Kupfer-Gold-Projekt Carmacks im Yukon, Kanada (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
14:57 UhrDGAP-News: Granite Creek Copper schließt IP-Erkundung ab und startet Phase 2 des erweiterten Bohrprogramms auf dem Kupfer-Gold-Projekt Carmacks im Yukon, Kanada
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
21.06.21goldinvest.de: Buntmetalle sollen vom Megatrend Grüne Energie profitieren
GOLDINVEST.de | Kommentare
17.06.21goldinvest.de: Minto-Börsengang ist beste PR für Granite Creek
GOLDINVEST.de | Kommentare