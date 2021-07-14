Granite Creek Copper Completes IP Survey and Launches Phase 2 of Expanded Drill Program at Carmacks Copper-Gold Project in Yukon, Canada
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Granite Creek Copper Ltd. (TSX.V:GCX | OTCQB:GCXXF) ("Granite Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Simcoe Geophysics has completed a 20.8 line kilometer ("km") induced polarization (IP) survey on the Company's Carmacks North target area. Preliminary results from the survey have identified several near surface chargeability anomalies that have been prioritized as trenching and reverse circulation ("RC") drill targets for Phase 2 of the 2021 season.
Granite Creek further announces the completion of Phase 1 of its 2021 drilling program, which consisted of 19 holes totalling 6355 meters of diamond drilling on Zones 1, 2000S and 13 of the Carmacks deposit. The first tranche of assays from Phase 1 are expected very soon and will be released in batches as received and reviewed by the Company. With this initial stage of drilling completed, Vision Quest Exploration, based in Whitehorse, Yukon, has mobilized a reverse circulation ("RC") drill rig to the property and commenced Phase 2 drilling which is expected to consist of approximately 3000 meters.
Given the early start to the 2021 field season and encouraging early indications of success, Granite Creek has made the decision to expand the previously defined 10,000-meter program by adding a third phase which is expected to add an additional 2700 meters of diamond drilling to the overall program. Launch date for Phase 3 is tentatively targeted for early September, with potential to bring that forward to late August. The Company will provide further guidance in this regard in the ensuing weeks.
Granite Creek President & CEO, Tim Johnson, commented, "We are extraordinarily pleased with the progress we have made to date in advancing the Carmacks project. It is a testament to the strength and dedication of our team that we have been able to maintain a very aggressive pace as we move towards an updated 43-101 resource estimate and subsequent economic assessment. This drill campaign has been a showcase of professionalism from our site teams and contractors, and we are very much looking forward to carrying that momentum ahead through Phase 2 and the newly announced Phase 3. In total, we are now expecting to complete over 13,000 meters of drilling, data from which will be incorporated into the new resource update being targeted for Q4."
