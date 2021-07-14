checkAd

Singing Machine Announces 19% Revenue Growth, $0.06 Earnings Per Share in Full Year Fiscal 2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
Fort Lauderdale, FL, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (“Singing Machine” or the “Company”) (OTCQX: SMDM) – the worldwide leader in consumer karaoke products – today announced its full year financial results for its fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. The Company successfully navigated the COVID-19 global pandemic, capitalizing on strong consumer demand for in-home and mobile karaoke devices. Singing Machine successfully grew market share on its new mobile device, the Carpool Karaoke Microphone, as well as launched a pilot digital content subscription platform on its WiFi-enabled devices. These initiatives, coupled with a strong move to digital marketing and explosive online sales growth drove margin improvement and overall profitability. Additional details for the full year fiscal 2021 are as follows:

Full Year Snapshot:

  • Net sales for the fiscal year increased by $7.3 million from $38.5 million to $45.8 million representing an approximate 19% increase over the prior year.
  • Gross profit increased to $12.3 million from $8.2 million in the prior year. Gross profit margin increased by 560 basis points from 21.2% to 26.8%.
  • Net income for the fiscal year was $2.2 million compared to a loss of $2.9 million in the same period last year, resulting in earnings per share of $0.06 cents.
  • Year-end inventory was $5.5 million compared to $7.6 million at the same point last year as the Company successfully managed its supply chain and drove strong sell-through at retail.

Singing Machine reported net sales of approximately $45.8 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 period compared to $38.5 million in the prior fiscal year. The increase in net sales was primarily due to overall increased demand for karaoke products, most notably the Carpool Karaoke Microphone which contributed to 37% of the increase. Increased demand for karaoke products led to an increase of $2.0 million in retail product sell-through compared to the prior year. The Company also saw a reduction in promotional discounts of approximately $0.9 million which indicated an increased willingness of consumers to pay full price for products.

