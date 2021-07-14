checkAd

Karooooo Ltd. to report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on July 19, 2021 Eastern Time

SINGAPORE, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karooooo Ltd. (“Karooooo”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KARO), owner of Cartrack Holdings, a leading global provider of a mobility SaaS platform that maximizes the value of automotive and workflow data by providing real-time data analytics solutions for smart transportation, announced today that it will report financial results for the first quarter ended May 31, 2021 on Monday, July 19, 2021 shortly after 04:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company will host a corresponding conference call and webcast on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 08:00 a.m. Eastern Time (02:00 p.m. South African time; 08:00 p.m. Singaporean time).

Webcast: Registration is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/knmvwv59. A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company’s website www.karooooo.com.   

Conference call: Listeners may access the live conference call by dialling the following numbers and are advised to dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call:

United States Toll Free: 1 844 760 0770
International: +65 671 353 30
Singapore Toll Free: 800 616 2392
South Africa Toll Free: 0800 999 946
United Kingdom Toll Free: 0800 051 4241

Access Code: 8473126

About Karooooo

Karooooo, headquartered in Singapore, is a leading global provider of a mobility SaaS platform that maximizes the value of automotive and workflow data by providing real-time data analytics solutions for smart transportation to over 1.375 million connected vehicles. With more than 75 000 commercial customers using the Cartrack platform Karooooo is the largest SaaS provider to enterprises in South Africa and also services thousands of enterprise customers abroad. The Cartrack (wholly owned by Karooooo) SaaS platform provides customers with differentiated insights and data analytics to optimize their business and workforce, increase efficiency, decrease costs, improve safety, monitor environmental impact, assist with regulatory compliance and manage risk.  For more information, visit www.karooooo.com

Investor Relations Contact            Media Contact
IR@karooooo.com     media@karooooo.com




