AgriFORCE Growing Systems Announces Appointment of Highly Acclaimed Accounting and Business Advisory Executive, Richard Levychin, to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI), an innovative agriculture-focused technology company that delivers reliable, financially robust solutions for high value crops through proprietary facility design and automation, announces that it has appointed Richard Levychin, a highly acclaimed accounting and business advisory executive, to the Company’s board of directors. Mr. Levychin will serve on the board's Executive Compensation, Audit and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees.

Richard Levychin, CPA, CGMA, is a Partner in Galleros Robinson’s Commercial Audit and Assurance practice where he focuses on both privately and publicly held companies. Prior to taking this position in October 2018, Richard was the managing partner of KBL, LLP, a PCAOB certified independent registered accounting firm, since 1994. Mr. Levychin has over 25 years of accounting, auditing, business advisory services and tax experience working with both privately owned and public entities in various industries including media, entertainment, real estate, manufacturing, not-for-profit, technology, retail, technology, and professional services. His experience also includes expertise with SEC filings, initial public offerings, and compliance with regulatory bodies. As a business adviser, he advises companies, helping them to identify and define their business and financial objectives, and then provides them with the on-going personal attention necessary to help them achieve their established goals.

Mr. Levychin has written articles on a wide range of topics, which have been featured in several periodicals including Dollars and Sense, New York Enterprise Report, Black Enterprise Magazine, Forbes, Business Insider, and The Network Journal. He has also conducted seminars on a wide range of business topics including SEC matters and taxation for several organizations including the Black Enterprise Entrepreneurs Conference, the Entrepreneurs’ Organization (New York chapter) and the Learning Annex.

Mr. Levychin is a member of several organizations including the New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants, the National Association of Tax Professionals, and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Richard was a founding member of the AICPA’s National Diversity and Inclusion Commission. Richard is a member and a board member of the New York Chapter of the Entrepreneurs’ Organization (“EO”), a dynamic, global network of more than 15,000 business owners in over 50 countries.

