Brazil Games Showing Up in Style to This Year's Game Developers Conference With 22 Studios

Flux Games, Kokku, Manifesto, Double Dash Studios, and Plenty More will be Present at This Year's Event

SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / With the Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2021 just around the corner, Brazil Games, the Brazilian Games Export Program, which is carried out by Abragames (Brazilian Games Companies Association) in partnership with the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency, Apex-Brasil, today revealed the 22 studios that will showcase at this year's event. From PC to mobile, puzzlers to roguelikes, single-player, multi-player, and everything in between, the Brazil Games' stable is set to show off some fabulous titles and put a spotlight on the thriving Brazilian game industry.

The 22 studios set to appear at GDC 2021 represent nearly every corner of the video game spectrum, whether that be creating traditional survival horror games like Kriophobia from Fira Soft, breaking new ground with co-op VR games like Laser Storm from Venturion, or licensed games based on smash-hit IPs like Flux Games' Cobra Kai - The Karate Kid Saga Continues. From in-house creation to external development, design, consulting, and more across every platform from PC to VR and mobile, these studios really showcase not just the incredible variety to be found in Brazil's game industry, but also the talent, dedication, and creativity in one of the world's fastest growing development scenes.

'To say we're thrilled to be attending GDC for another year would be an understatement,' said Eliana Russi, Manager of Brazil Games. 'We're extremely proud of our studios and GDC is a wonderful opportunity to show the world why Brazil is becoming such a hot-spot for game developers and the industry as a whole.'

GDC isn't the only big event Brazil Games will be attending this year, as the organization will also present at Game Connection Online 2021 from July 19 to August 1, 2021, MeetToMatch - The San Francisco Edition 2020 from July 19 to July 23, 2021, and MeetToMatch - The Shanghai Edition from July 28 to August 2, 2021.

Brazil is now the 13th largest video game market in the world and second in Latin America, only to Mexico. The $1.6 billion (USD) Brazilian games industry has nearly doubled in size since 2014, and the number of local gamers reached 81.2 million as of 2019, making Brazil the fourth-largest consumer market in the world. Half of both men and women in Brazil play mobile games, while roughly 40 percent of men and women play PC games, according to Newzoo. Purchase intent is healthy as well, as 83 percent of gamers in the region have made an in-game purchase within the past six months.

