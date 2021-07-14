Roku Brand Studio and Maker’s Mark Bourbon Premiere “The Show Next Door”

Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU), in collaboration with Maker’s Mark Bourbon, today announces the premiere of “The Show Next Door,” a weekly talk show where Randall Park sits down with actors, athletes, and musicians for interesting conversation, fun games, and more than a few laughs. The first two episodes of the six-episode series are streaming for free today on The Roku Channel, the home of free and premium entertainment on America's No. 1 TV streaming platform*.

"The Show Next Door" (Photo: Business Wire)

Developed in partnership with Maker’s Mark and the Roku Brand Studio, “The Show Next Door” brings the fun, upbeat, and relatable feeling of having a quick drink with friends right into the living rooms of streamers (who are of legal drinking age, of course). Roku launched its Brand Studio in March 2021 to help marketers go beyond the traditional 30-second TV ad spot and amplify big moments in the marketing calendar, including advertiser-commissioned short & mid form TV programs, interactive video ads, and other branded content on The Roku Channel.

Each episode of “The Show Next Door” takes place in Randall’s “living room” and begins with Randall crafting a favorite cocktail during his opening monologue. Season One guests include Tony Hale, Terrell Owens, Fortune Feimster, Jason Mraz, Mark Duplass, and Gina Yashere, among many others.

“I always wondered what it would be like to host a talk show, and now I know - it’s super fun,” said Randall Park, host of “The Show Next Door.” “I had a great time building this show with Roku and Maker’s Mark, and I’m excited it’s now available for everyone to enjoy!”

The show’s focus is based in consumer insight -- comedy content has performed particularly well on The Roku Channel. In the first quarter of 2021, Roku saw streaming hours for Comedy content grow 798% on The Roku Channel compared to the first quarter of 2020.

“'The Show Next Door' is the embodiment what we call Maker’s Hour – the much-deserved time you decide to make for yourself,” said KK Hall, Global Senior Marketing Director for Maker’s Mark. “We turned to the Roku Brand Studio because we want to go beyond the traditional ad experience on the largest screen in the home. Together we developed an entertaining and clever show with a splash of spirit as audiences transition from “working at home” to “being at home.”