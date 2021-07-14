checkAd

Knowles to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 28, 2021

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN), a market leader and global provider of advanced micro-acoustic microphones, speakers, audio processing, and precision device solutions, will issue its second quarter 2021 financial results on July 28, 2021 immediately after market close followed by a conference call at 3:15 p.m. Central time (4:15 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.

Analysts and investors are invited to join the conference call using the following information:

Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call and Webcast Information:
 Date: Wednesday, July 28, 2021
 Time: 3:15 p.m. Central time (4:15 p.m. Eastern time)
U.S. Conference Call Number: (844) 589-0917
International Conference Call Number: (647) 253-8649
Conference ID: 9785536
Webcast: http://investor.knowles.com

A conference call replay will be available after 7:00 p.m. Central time on July 28 through 11:59 p.m. Central time on August 4 at (800) 585-8367 (United States); (416) 621-4642 (International). The conference ID is 9785536. A webcast replay will also be accessible via the Knowles website at http://investor.knowles.com.

About Knowles:

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) is a market leader and global provider of advanced micro-acoustic microphones and speakers, audio processing, and precision device solutions, serving the consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. Knowles uses its leading position in SiSonic MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) microphones and strong capabilities in audio processing technologies to optimize audio systems and improve the user experience in mobile, ear, and IoT applications. Knowles is also the leader in acoustic components, high-end capacitors and mmWave RF solutions for a diverse set of markets. Knowles’ focus on the customer, combined with unique technology, proprietary manufacturing techniques, rigorous testing, and global scale, enables it to deliver innovative solutions that optimize the user experience. Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, Knowles is a global organization with employees in over a dozen countries. The company continues to invest in high value solutions to diversify its revenue and increase exposure to high growth markets. For more information, visit knowles.com.

