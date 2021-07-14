SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:SITE), the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States, today announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2021 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. (ET) that same day.

Interested investors and other parties can listen to a webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.siteone.com. The online replay will be available on the same website immediately following the call.