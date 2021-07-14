SailPoint Named the Overall Leader in KuppingerCole’s Leadership Compass on Identity Governance and Administration

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL), the leader in enterprise identity security , today announced that it has been recognized in the KuppingerCole’s June 2021, “ Leadership Compass: Identity Governance & Administration ” report as a leader of identity governance and administration (IGA) receiving “strong positive” ratings across all categories, spanning overall, product, market and innovation leadership.

SailPoint Recognized as the Overall Leader in KuppingerCole’s Leadership Compass on Identity Governance and Administration (Graphic: Business Wire)

This year’s Leadership Compass gives an overview and insights into the IGA market, helping customers find the products that can meet the criteria necessary for successful IGA deployments. This is the fourth year that KuppingerCole has published the Leadership Compass report on IGA, and SailPoint has been named an overall market leader all four years.

“SailPoint’s early recognition of Access Governance requirements in heavily regulated industries such as banking combined with strong marketing messaging and execution has led it to be one of the most evaluated IGA vendors for mid-to enterprise-sized organizations,” said Richard Hill, Senior Analyst, KuppingerCole. “SailPoint continues to enhance its provisioning, automation, and predictive intelligence in a positive direction, making it a recommended consideration in any IGA evaluation.”

SailPoint uniquely provides the most comprehensive and advanced identity platform applying rich machine learning, autonomous risk detection and mitigation, smart process orchestration, and the extensibility needed to seamlessly empower and dynamically protect today’s cloud enterprise. Underpinned with intelligence and designed with speed, simplicity and scale in mind, SailPoint’s identity platform helps enterprises securely manage the complexity of their identity challenges without sacrificing sophistication of the solution.

“This distinction is a welcome reinforcement of our ongoing efforts at SailPoint,” said Grady Summers, EVP of Product, SailPoint. “We continue to demonstrate a strong understanding of existing and emerging challenges across the enterprise security landscape, including the impact that the acceleration in cloud adoption and the race to secure SaaS apps has had on their business. Our world-class identity security team and time-tested identity solution consistently meets and exceeds the unique needs of the enterprises, ensuring their success at every step of the way.”

KuppingerCole’s Report Methodology

KuppingerCole’s Leadership Compass distinction is based on IGA vendors' ability to meet a range of criteria and capabilities such as Target System Connectivity, Access Review, Access Risk Management, User Interface and Mobile Support, Access Request and Approval, Access Intelligence, Authentication and Data Model in addition to the depth of the product’s technical specifications, Unique Selling Propositions and innovative product features that distinguish them from other offerings available in the market.

To read the accompanying June 2021 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass Report on Identity Governance and Administration, please click here.

About SailPoint

SailPoint is the leader in identity security for the cloud enterprise. We’re committed to protecting businesses from the inherent risk that comes with providing technology access across today’s diverse and remote workforce. Our identity security solutions secure and enable thousands of companies worldwide, giving our customers unmatched visibility into the entirety of their digital workforce, and ensuring that each worker has the right access to do their job, no more, no less. With SailPoint at the foundation of their business, our customers can provision access with confidence, protect business assets at scale and ensure compliance with certainty.

