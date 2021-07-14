checkAd

Five9 Extends its Practical AI Solutions for Low-Code Development, Voice Biometrics, Real-Time Analytics and Agent Coaching

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.07.2021, 15:00  |  24   |   |   

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), an industry leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, today announced a number of platform enhancements that make it easier to deploy customer-and-agent-facing AI solutions in the contact center. The new capabilities simplify and speed up the development of Five9 Intelligent Virtual Agents (IVAs), include a suite of pre-built IVA applications for healthcare and health insurance providers, and extend the availability of partner solutions for voice biometrics, real-time speech analytics, and agent coaching.

These features are designed to help businesses easily deploy an AI-powered digital workforce that can provide a more secure, efficient and engaging customer experience alongside live contact center agents.

“Reimagining the customer experience will require organizations to reimagine their workforces,” said Callan Schebella, EVP, Product Management, Five9. “Our new capabilities make it easier for organizations to build and manage AI solutions that will enable human and digital teams to deliver next-generation customer care.”

Low-Code / No-Code Gets a New Look

To ease the deployment of self-service channels, Five9 has rearchitected its no-code IVA development platform, Five9 Inference Studio. Studio allows business users to develop IVAs with minimal technical experience and provides access to a broad range of leading conversational AI technologies from Google, Amazon, IBM Watson, and more.

The enhanced Studio platform includes:

  • A new user interface design that simplifies development and maximizes developer best practices
  • The ability to load IVA tasks more quickly and support larger applications
  • A customized development process for messaging applications such as WhatsApp
  • Improved monitoring, reporting and maintenance of IVA tasks and call flows

“IVAs will increasingly be a significant part of every organization’s workforce,” said Jim Lundy, Founder, CEO and Lead Analyst, Aragon Research. “With Studio, Five9 offers a comprehensive and intuitive service creation environment that non-technical personnel can use to define, build, train and maintain their IVA applications. This reduces the cost and complexity of launching IVA solutions and allows organizations to bring new innovations to market more quickly.”

Seite 1 von 3
Five9 Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Five9 Extends its Practical AI Solutions for Low-Code Development, Voice Biometrics, Real-Time Analytics and Agent Coaching Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), an industry leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, today announced a number of platform enhancements that make it easier to deploy customer-and-agent-facing AI solutions in the contact center. The new …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Comcast Brings the Tokyo Olympics Home to More Xfinity Customers Than Ever Via X1, Flex and Stream
Amazon Launches Kindle Vella, Serialized Stories in a Mobile-First, Interactive Reading Experience
Sokoman Minerals and Benton Resources Option Two Properties Lying within the Grey River Gold ...
ViacomCBS Celebrates 66 Primetime Emmy Award Nominations
Ameriprise Financial Named a “Best Place to Work” on the Disability Equality Index for the ...
Cummins Inc. Increases Quarterly Common Stock Dividend
EDF Renewables and Goldman Sachs Asset Management Announce Commercial Operation of Toms River Solar ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
Titel
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Qurate Retail, Inc. Announces David Rawlinson II as Next President and CEO
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.06.21Hardik Parekh, Former Head of Product Security at Splunk, Joins Five9 as Chief Information Security Officer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.06.212021 Customer Experience (CX) Summit, Presented by Five9
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.06.21Influential SaaS Executive Ana Pinczuk Joins Five9 Board of Directors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten