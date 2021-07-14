Five9 Extends its Practical AI Solutions for Low-Code Development, Voice Biometrics, Real-Time Analytics and Agent Coaching

These features are designed to help businesses easily deploy an AI-powered digital workforce that can provide a more secure, efficient and engaging customer experience alongside live contact center agents.

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), an industry leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, today announced a number of platform enhancements that make it easier to deploy customer-and-agent-facing AI solutions in the contact center. The new capabilities simplify and speed up the development of Five9 Intelligent Virtual Agents (IVAs), include a suite of pre-built IVA applications for healthcare and health insurance providers, and extend the availability of partner solutions for voice biometrics, real-time speech analytics, and agent coaching.

“Reimagining the customer experience will require organizations to reimagine their workforces,” said Callan Schebella, EVP, Product Management, Five9. “Our new capabilities make it easier for organizations to build and manage AI solutions that will enable human and digital teams to deliver next-generation customer care.”

Low-Code / No-Code Gets a New Look

To ease the deployment of self-service channels, Five9 has rearchitected its no-code IVA development platform, Five9 Inference Studio. Studio allows business users to develop IVAs with minimal technical experience and provides access to a broad range of leading conversational AI technologies from Google, Amazon, IBM Watson, and more.

The enhanced Studio platform includes:

A new user interface design that simplifies development and maximizes developer best practices

The ability to load IVA tasks more quickly and support larger applications

A customized development process for messaging applications such as WhatsApp

Improved monitoring, reporting and maintenance of IVA tasks and call flows

“IVAs will increasingly be a significant part of every organization’s workforce,” said Jim Lundy, Founder, CEO and Lead Analyst, Aragon Research. “With Studio, Five9 offers a comprehensive and intuitive service creation environment that non-technical personnel can use to define, build, train and maintain their IVA applications. This reduces the cost and complexity of launching IVA solutions and allows organizations to bring new innovations to market more quickly.”