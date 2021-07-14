LiveRamp Announces Senior Leadership Appointments

LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP), the leading global data connectivity platform, today announced the following leadership appointments, effective immediately.

Diego Panama, senior vice president of revenue, has been appointed chief commercial officer. Panama’s appointment follows a comprehensive search process to identify the next leader of LiveRamp’s commercial organization. As chief commercial officer, Panama will report to Scott Howe, LiveRamp CEO, and oversee all revenue-generating activities at LiveRamp, including the sales organization, customer success, channel partnerships, and sales strategy.

Grant Ries, senior vice president of growth, former BlueKai founder, has been appointed executive vice president of emerging markets. In this role, Ries will focus on continuing to expand LiveRamp's presence in new business sectors outside of advertising and marketing.

“Today’s announcement underscores LiveRamp’s commitment to both hiring and fostering world-class executives. We invest heavily in the professional development of our team and view the impressive opportunities our leaders pursue as evidence of the incredibly deep bench of talent we have built,” said LiveRamp CEO Scott Howe. “Diego is a highly motivational leader and embodies the technical expertise, business acumen and focus on execution needed to oversee LiveRamp’s commercial organization. Grant brings proven entrepreneurial expertise and a unique perspective on strategic business growth to his new role. We look forward to continuing to benefit from Diego’s and Grant’s valuable contributions in these expanded roles.”

Since joining LiveRamp in 2014 as one of the earliest salespeople, Panama has been integral to the evolution of the company’s sales team and growth strategy. In his most recent position as senior vice president of revenue, Panama led LiveRamp’s commercial and strategic partnerships with all customers and prospects, including serving as the interim leader of the commercial organization since April 2021.

“I am honored to assume the role of chief commercial officer at this exciting time in LiveRamp’s history,” said Panama. “Our customers have always been at the center of our business, and in today’s rapidly evolving environment, the role we play in helping them use data to remain competitive has never been more critical. I believe the opportunities ahead for LiveRamp and our customers are enormous, and I’m eager to continue working with our talented team to ensure we’re ideally positioned to reach our full potential.”