checkAd

LiveRamp Announces Senior Leadership Appointments

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.07.2021, 15:05  |  48   |   |   

LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP), the leading global data connectivity platform, today announced the following leadership appointments, effective immediately.

  • Diego Panama, senior vice president of revenue, has been appointed chief commercial officer. Panama’s appointment follows a comprehensive search process to identify the next leader of LiveRamp’s commercial organization. As chief commercial officer, Panama will report to Scott Howe, LiveRamp CEO, and oversee all revenue-generating activities at LiveRamp, including the sales organization, customer success, channel partnerships, and sales strategy.
  • Grant Ries, senior vice president of growth, former BlueKai founder, has been appointed executive vice president of emerging markets. In this role, Ries will focus on continuing to expand LiveRamp’s presence in new business sectors outside of advertising and marketing.

“Today’s announcement underscores LiveRamp’s commitment to both hiring and fostering world-class executives. We invest heavily in the professional development of our team and view the impressive opportunities our leaders pursue as evidence of the incredibly deep bench of talent we have built,” said LiveRamp CEO Scott Howe. “Diego is a highly motivational leader and embodies the technical expertise, business acumen and focus on execution needed to oversee LiveRamp’s commercial organization. Grant brings proven entrepreneurial expertise and a unique perspective on strategic business growth to his new role. We look forward to continuing to benefit from Diego’s and Grant’s valuable contributions in these expanded roles.”

Since joining LiveRamp in 2014 as one of the earliest salespeople, Panama has been integral to the evolution of the company’s sales team and growth strategy. In his most recent position as senior vice president of revenue, Panama led LiveRamp’s commercial and strategic partnerships with all customers and prospects, including serving as the interim leader of the commercial organization since April 2021.

“I am honored to assume the role of chief commercial officer at this exciting time in LiveRamp’s history,” said Panama. “Our customers have always been at the center of our business, and in today’s rapidly evolving environment, the role we play in helping them use data to remain competitive has never been more critical. I believe the opportunities ahead for LiveRamp and our customers are enormous, and I’m eager to continue working with our talented team to ensure we’re ideally positioned to reach our full potential.”

Seite 1 von 4


LiveRamp Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LiveRamp Announces Senior Leadership Appointments LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP), the leading global data connectivity platform, today announced the following leadership appointments, effective immediately. Diego Panama, senior vice president of revenue, has been appointed chief commercial officer. Panama’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Comcast Brings the Tokyo Olympics Home to More Xfinity Customers Than Ever Via X1, Flex and Stream
Amazon Launches Kindle Vella, Serialized Stories in a Mobile-First, Interactive Reading Experience
Sokoman Minerals and Benton Resources Option Two Properties Lying within the Grey River Gold ...
ViacomCBS Celebrates 66 Primetime Emmy Award Nominations
Ameriprise Financial Named a “Best Place to Work” on the Disability Equality Index for the ...
Cummins Inc. Increases Quarterly Common Stock Dividend
EDF Renewables and Goldman Sachs Asset Management Announce Commercial Operation of Toms River Solar ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
Titel
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Qurate Retail, Inc. Announces David Rawlinson II as Next President and CEO
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16.06.21LiveRamp und Carrefour schließen Partnerschaft zur Bereitstellung von Einzelhandelsangeboten der nächsten Generation
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.06.21LiveRamp and Carrefour Partner to Deliver Next-Generation Retail Offerings
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten