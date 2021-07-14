The World’s First Video Game Tech ETF (GAMR ) Announces Largest Contributors to Q2 2021 Index Performance

ETF Managers Group LLC (ETFMG), the leading thematic ETF issuer behind the first exchange-traded product to target the video game industry, the Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSE Arca: GAMR), is pleased to announce the largest contributors by segment to the GAMR index performance during the Q2 2021 rebalance. iDreamSky, Nordic Semiconductor, Nvidia and Actoz Soft1 made the largest contributions to Pure-Play, Non-Pure-Play, Conglomerate and Microcap segments respectively.

GAMR’s index, The EEFund Video Game Tech Index, is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking companies actively involved in the electronic gaming industry including the entertainment, education and simulation segments. The Index uses a market capitalization weighted allocation across the pure-play and non-pure play sectors and a set weight for the conglomerate and microcap sectors, as well as an equal weighted allocation methodology for all components within each sector allocation. GAMR is up 18.77% year-to-date.*