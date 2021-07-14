The World’s First Video Game Tech ETF (GAMR ) Announces Largest Contributors to Q2 2021 Index Performance
ETF Managers Group LLC (ETFMG), the leading thematic ETF issuer behind the first exchange-traded product to target the video game industry, the Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSE Arca: GAMR), is pleased to announce the largest contributors by segment to the GAMR index performance during the Q2 2021 rebalance. iDreamSky, Nordic Semiconductor, Nvidia and Actoz Soft1 made the largest contributions to Pure-Play, Non-Pure-Play, Conglomerate and Microcap segments respectively.
GAMR’s index, The EEFund Video Game Tech Index, is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking companies actively involved in the electronic gaming industry including the entertainment, education and simulation segments. The Index uses a market capitalization weighted allocation across the pure-play and non-pure play sectors and a set weight for the conglomerate and microcap sectors, as well as an equal weighted allocation methodology for all components within each sector allocation. GAMR is up 18.77% year-to-date.*
“As the pandemic eases, we are observing that gaming has not been dropped by new participants as lockdowns come to an end,” says Ted Pollak, Founder and President of EE Fund Management LLC and ETFMG Video Game Tech Expert. “Of note in this quarter’s top performers is iDreamSky, a mobile game company backed by TenCent. Amongst many other initiatives, iDreamSky is publishing the much-anticipated Black Desert MMO developed by Pearl Abyss.”
“This quarter’s performance is a testament to the diversification strategy provided by the GAMR ETF, with the Fund able to capitalize on a supply/demand imbalance for semiconductors,” says Michael Pachter, Managing Director of Equity Research at Wedbush Securities and ETFMG Video Game Tech Expert.
For more information on GAMR, visit: etfmg.com/GAMR.
Performance as of 6/30/21
|
CUMULATIVE
|
|
ANNUALIZED
|
|
1 MONTH
|
3 MONTH
|
YTD
|
SINCE INCEP.
|
1 YEAR
|
3 YEARS
|
5 YEARS
|
10 YEARS
|
SINCE INCEP.
|
|
MARKET
