checkAd

The World’s First Video Game Tech ETF (GAMR ) Announces Largest Contributors to Q2 2021 Index Performance

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.07.2021, 15:03  |  39   |   |   

ETF Managers Group LLC (ETFMG), the leading thematic ETF issuer behind the first exchange-traded product to target the video game industry, the Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSE Arca: GAMR), is pleased to announce the largest contributors by segment to the GAMR index performance during the Q2 2021 rebalance. iDreamSky, Nordic Semiconductor, Nvidia and Actoz Soft1 made the largest contributions to Pure-Play, Non-Pure-Play, Conglomerate and Microcap segments respectively.

GAMR’s index, The EEFund Video Game Tech Index, is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking companies actively involved in the electronic gaming industry including the entertainment, education and simulation segments. The Index uses a market capitalization weighted allocation across the pure-play and non-pure play sectors and a set weight for the conglomerate and microcap sectors, as well as an equal weighted allocation methodology for all components within each sector allocation. GAMR is up 18.77% year-to-date.*

“As the pandemic eases, we are observing that gaming has not been dropped by new participants as lockdowns come to an end,” says Ted Pollak, Founder and President of EE Fund Management LLC and ETFMG Video Game Tech Expert. “Of note in this quarter’s top performers is iDreamSky, a mobile game company backed by TenCent. Amongst many other initiatives, iDreamSky is publishing the much-anticipated Black Desert MMO developed by Pearl Abyss.”

“This quarter’s performance is a testament to the diversification strategy provided by the GAMR ETF, with the Fund able to capitalize on a supply/demand imbalance for semiconductors,” says Michael Pachter, Managing Director of Equity Research at Wedbush Securities and ETFMG Video Game Tech Expert.

For more information on GAMR, visit: etfmg.com/GAMR.

Performance as of 6/30/21

CUMULATIVE

 

ANNUALIZED

 

1 MONTH

3 MONTH

YTD

SINCE INCEP.

1 YEAR

3 YEARS

5 YEARS

10 YEARS

SINCE INCEP.

 

MARKET

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The World’s First Video Game Tech ETF (GAMR ) Announces Largest Contributors to Q2 2021 Index Performance ETF Managers Group LLC (ETFMG), the leading thematic ETF issuer behind the first exchange-traded product to target the video game industry, the Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSE Arca: GAMR), is pleased to announce the largest contributors by …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Comcast Brings the Tokyo Olympics Home to More Xfinity Customers Than Ever Via X1, Flex and Stream
Amazon Launches Kindle Vella, Serialized Stories in a Mobile-First, Interactive Reading Experience
Sokoman Minerals and Benton Resources Option Two Properties Lying within the Grey River Gold ...
ViacomCBS Celebrates 66 Primetime Emmy Award Nominations
Ameriprise Financial Named a “Best Place to Work” on the Disability Equality Index for the ...
Cummins Inc. Increases Quarterly Common Stock Dividend
EDF Renewables and Goldman Sachs Asset Management Announce Commercial Operation of Toms River Solar ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
Titel
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Qurate Retail, Inc. Announces David Rawlinson II as Next President and CEO
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste