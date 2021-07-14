Victory Square Technologies To Present At Upcoming Summer Investor Conferences

The conferences will take place virtually and be held from August 17 to 19, 2021.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square” or “Company”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6), a company that provides investors access to a diverse portfolio of next generation tech companies in key sectors including: the Creator Economy, Digital Health, Gaming, Web 3.0, VR/AR and Green Tech, is pleased to announce it will be featured as a presenting company at the upcoming SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021, Sidoti Summer Virtual Microcap Investor Conference 2021 and Q3 Virtual Investor Summit.

Shafin Diamond Tejani, Chief Executive Officer, and Vahid Shababi, Chief Growth Officer of Victory Square Technologies, will provide an overview of the Company's business during the presentations. Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the events, which run from August 17, 2021 through August 19, 2021.

More details on the conferences and Company presentation times will be announced at a later date. If you would like to book 1on1 investor meetings with Victory Square Technologies, and to attend the events to watch Victory Square’s presentation, please make sure you are registered for the virtual events below:

Q3 Virtual Investor Summit - https://investorsummitgroup.com/

SNN Network Summer Virtual Event - https://conference.snn.network/

Sidoti Summer Virtual Microcap Investor Conference - https://www.sidoti.com/conferences-events

1on1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platforms.

Victory Square also announces that it has retained Digitonic Ltd., an arm's-length party to the Company and a leading investor relations and mobile marketing firm based in Glasgow, Scotland, to provide marketing services focused on the North American markets. Under the agreement, Digitonic is to provide content creation, distribution, and advertising services in North America. The Company agrees to pay the service provider up to US$25,000 per week over a six-week period.

