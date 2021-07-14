VR completes Phase II drilling at its Reveille silver-copper property in Nevada

Four holes were completed for a total of 1,552 metres . The current drilling follows up on the geochemistry from the four Phase I drill holes completed in March, and it tests the Kawich anomaly that was delineated in the expanded 3D array, DCIP geophysical survey completed in May (see previous news release dated June 29 th ).

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VR Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: VRR, FSE: 5VR; OTCQB: VRRCF), the " Company ,” or “ VR ,” is pleased to report that Phase II of its first-pass RC drill program at its Reveille silver-copper and gold property in the Walker Lane gold-silver mineral belt in west-central Nevada has been completed.

Photo 1 shows the drill set up on RV21-007, the third drill hole of this program, on July 7th; Figure 1 shows the location of all nine drill holes completed to-date at Reveille, plotted on a 3D DCIP iso-shell geophysical basemap which shows the new, large and high amplitude Kawich IP anomaly.

Drilling production was strong and the four holes were completed in less than two weeks. Continuous geochemical sampling was done on each hole in its entirety, and the samples have already been received by ALS in Reno. Data are not anticipated until the end of the summer. In the meantime, the Company will complete LWIR and SWIR hyperspectral scans of all of the drill chips in order to map alteration minerals in detail.



From VR’s CEO, Dr. Michael Gunning, “Although the start-up of this drilling was delayed, the production speaks for itself and contributed to a very efficient all-in program and budget. Overall, we are pleased to have the first-pass drilling of our primary targets at Reveille for the Phase I and II programs completed this early in 2021.

The key initial finding from this program is the intersection and confirmation of sulfide at both of the IP anomalies that we tested. It is hosted in hydrothermally altered and replaced limestone. The sulfide generally occurs on bedding plane fractures, with quartz and calcite vein stockworks and hydrothermal breccias developed on major structures and at lithologic contacts. We do not anticipate the geochemical data from sampling until the end of the summer, but there is much work to do in the meantime integrating the drill logs, the structural data from down-hole televiewer technology, and the alteration mineral data from hyperspectral scanning utilized on this program.