checkAd

VR completes Phase II drilling at its Reveille silver-copper property in Nevada

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.07.2021, 15:00  |  27   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VR Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: VRR, FSE: 5VR; OTCQB: VRRCF), the "Company,” or “VR,” is pleased to report that Phase II of its first-pass RC drill program at its Reveille silver-copper and gold property in the Walker Lane gold-silver mineral belt in west-central Nevada has been completed.

Four holes were completed for a total of 1,552 metres. The current drilling follows up on the geochemistry from the four Phase I drill holes completed in March, and it tests the Kawich anomaly that was delineated in the expanded 3D array, DCIP geophysical survey completed in May (see previous news release dated June 29th).

Photo 1 shows the drill set up on RV21-007, the third drill hole of this program, on July 7th;
 
Figure 1 shows the location of all nine drill holes completed to-date at Reveille, plotted on a 3D DCIP iso-shell geophysical basemap which shows the new, large and high amplitude Kawich IP anomaly.

Drilling production was strong and the four holes were completed in less than two weeks. Continuous geochemical sampling was done on each hole in its entirety, and the samples have already been received by ALS in Reno. Data are not anticipated until the end of the summer. In the meantime, the Company will complete LWIR and SWIR hyperspectral scans of all of the drill chips in order to map alteration minerals in detail.

From VR’s CEO, Dr. Michael Gunning, “Although the start-up of this drilling was delayed, the production speaks for itself and contributed to a very efficient all-in program and budget. Overall, we are pleased to have the first-pass drilling of our primary targets at Reveille for the Phase I and II programs completed this early in 2021.

The key initial finding from this program is the intersection and confirmation of sulfide at both of the IP anomalies that we tested. It is hosted in hydrothermally altered and replaced limestone. The sulfide generally occurs on bedding plane fractures, with quartz and calcite vein stockworks and hydrothermal breccias developed on major structures and at lithologic contacts. We do not anticipate the geochemical data from sampling until the end of the summer, but there is much work to do in the meantime integrating the drill logs, the structural data from down-hole televiewer technology, and the alteration mineral data from hyperspectral scanning utilized on this program.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VR completes Phase II drilling at its Reveille silver-copper property in Nevada VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - VR Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: VRR, FSE: 5VR; OTCQB: VRRCF), the "Company,” or “VR,” is pleased to report that Phase II of its first-pass RC drill program at its Reveille silver-copper and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Adevinta welcomes new strategic investor
Celldex Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized $250 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Basilea announces distribution agreement with JSC Lancet for antibiotic Zevtera (ceftobiprole) ...
Weebit completes design and tape-out of embedded ReRAM module
Prospect Park Capital to Complete CSE Listing and Voluntary TSXV De-Listing
Herman Miller and Knoll Shareholders Approve Merger-Related Proposals
Basilea gibt Vertriebsvereinbarung mit JSC Lancet für Antibiotikum Zevtera (Ceftobiprol) für ...
Corvus Gold Receives Non-Binding Offer from AngloGold Ashanti Ltd.
LeMaitre Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board