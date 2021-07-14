New Leaf Ventures Launches Consumer Website and New Product Brands

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Leaf Ventures Inc. (CSE: NLV) (“New Leaf” or the “Company”) a management and investment organization dedicated to evaluating, investing, and accelerating advanced stage operations in the North American Cannabis sector, wishes to advise that its wholly-owned subsidiary, New Leaf USA, Inc. (“New Leaf USA”) is pleased to announce the rebranding of its flagship ‘Dama’ product line and the launch of the exciting and all-new Tasty Tokes and Green State brands.



New Leaf USA has determined that the packaging redesign of Dama would more accurately reflect consumer interest by elevating and modernizing brand positioning and appeal. In addition, New Leaf USA is pleased to introduce Tasty Tokes, a super potent infused pre-roll made with 90% pure distillate and kief, which has been licensed to New Leaf Enterprises and will launch later this month with 3 fruity flavors including Creamsicle, Mango, and Wild Cherry. Our development teams recognized that many flavored pre-rolls currently available were perceived as suffering from low quality with poor flavor, and so extensive effort went into ensuring this all-new product is made with high quality flower, and not just the trim left over from production. The current regional infused pre-roll market leader, Juicy Joints has reported that demand is growing steadily upwards to approximately $6,000,000 USD in sales per fiscal. New Leaf USA believes a higher quality, better tasting product could easily claim a significant initial market segment and readily position itself to dominate the local markets.

The second all-new offering is Green State, a Washington theme brand aimed at telling the story of Washington farms, greenhouses, and culture as a terroir approach offering a glimpse into the variety of techniques growers use throughout the state. Employing a variety of indoor and outdoor light deprivation techniques and related growing methodologies, this value-tiered brand comes either as Standard or Select options. Our product team has developed strict criteria to evaluate everything from the ethos of the operators, environmental factors and farm practices through processing to the final product. The brand serves as a reserve of unique strains typically available on a limited basis for an exclusively short timeframe.