Save Foods Granted Israeli Patent for Its Proprietary Composition for Natural Protection of Edible Matter

This is the Seventh Patent Granted Globally for the Company’s New Generation of Eco-Friendly Produce Treatment Products

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Save Foods (“Save Foods” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SVFD), an agri-food-tech company focused on developing and selling eco-friendly products specifically designed to extend the shelf life and ensure food safety of fresh fruits and vegetables, today announced that its wholly-owned Israeli subsidiary, Save Foods Ltd., was granted a patent by the Israeli Patent Office for its new generation of natural disinfecting composition and method to protect edible matter from decay, which is designed to extend shelf life and reduce waste. This is Save Foods’ fourth issued patent in Israel and seventh globally.

Save Foods’ core applications are eco-friendly post-harvest treatments for fruits and vegetables. Its proprietary technologies reduce the need for conventional post-harvest fungicide by at least 50% - in some cases entirely - and can reduce food loss due to spoilage by up to 50%. Crops currently being treated account for billions of dollars in sales around the world, and include citrus fruit, avocado, pears, mango and bell peppers.

“Israel is a world-leader in agricultural technologies and a major exporter of fresh produce; our natural disinfecting products significantly extend shelf life and reduce waste, substantially expanding growers’ potential market reach,” said Dr. Neta Matis, Save Foods Ltd. Company’s Israeli subsediary VP of R&D, regarding the announcement. “Israel is a key jurisdiction for us to protect our proprietary technologies, and this patent is further validation of our technology and an important step in building an IP portfolio that ensures food safety reduce waste globally.”

About Save Foods
Save Foods is an innovative, dynamic company addressing two of the most significant challenges in the agrifoodtech industry: food waste & loss and food safety. We are dedicated to delivering integrated solutions for improved safety, freshness and quality, every step of the way from field to fork. Collaborating closely with our customers, we develop new solutions that benefit the entire supply chain and improve the safety and quality of life of both the workers and the consumers alike. Our initial applications are in post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetable packing houses processing citrus, avocado, pears, bell peppers and mangos. By controlling and preventing pathogen contamination and significantly reducing the use of hazardous chemicals and their residues, Save Foods products not only prolong fresh produce shelf life and reduce food loss and waste, they also ensure a safe, natural, and healthy product. For more information visit our website at https://savefoods.co/, the content of which is not a part of this press release.

