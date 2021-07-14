CohBar Provides Update on the Phase 1a/1b Clinical Trial for CB4211 Under Development for NASH and Obesity

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing mitochondria based therapeutics to treat chronic diseases and extend healthy lifespan, today announced an update on the timing for the release of the data for its Phase 1a/1b clinical study of CB4211 for the potential treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and obesity. The process of data entry and final validation by the company’s clinical research organization, which must be concluded prior to database lock, is ongoing. Once the database is locked, external biostatisticians will have access to the unblinded data from the study, enabling them to perform the data analysis and generate the final output. Only after this process is complete will the data be provided to the company. The company currently expects to release topline data prior to Labor Day 2021.



About CB4211

CB4211 is a first-in-class mitochondria based therapeutic (MBT) that has demonstrated significant therapeutic potential in preclinical models of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. CB4211 is a novel and improved analog of MOTS-c, a naturally occurring mitochondrial derived peptide (MDP), which was discovered by CohBar founder Dr. Pinchas Cohen and his academic collaborators and has been shown to play a significant role in the regulation of metabolism. NASH has been estimated to affect as many as 30 million adults in the U.S., and there is currently no approved treatment for the disease.

About CohBar

CohBar (NASDAQ: CWBR) is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics, an emerging class of drugs for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. Mitochondria based therapeutics originate from the discovery by CohBar’s founders of a novel group of naturally occurring peptide sequences within the mitochondrial genome, some of which have been shown to have the potential to regulate key processes in multiple systems and organs in the body. To date, the company has discovered more than 100 mitochondrial derived peptides and generated over 1,000 analogs. CohBar’s efforts focus on the development of these peptides into therapeutics that offer the potential to address a broad range of diseases associated with the underlying impact of mitochondrial dysfunction. The company’s lead compound, CB4211, is in the Phase 1b stage of a Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. In addition, CohBar has four preclinical programs with the most advanced being CB5138-3 for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and other fibrotic diseases, which is currently in IND-enabling studies. The preclinical programs also include the CB5064 Analogs for acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) including COVID-19 associated ARDS, CB5046 Analogs for CXCR4-related cancer and orphan diseases, and MBT3 Analogs for cancer immunotherapy.