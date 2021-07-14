checkAd

HQGE Returns to Current Status on OTC Markets and Reports Another 550 Million Share Reduction

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.07.2021   

Los Angeles, CA, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC: HQGE) reported today that the company has reported all required financials and has now been returned to “Current Information” status on OTC Markets. The company also reported that its total number of outstanding common shares has just been reduced by another 550 million shares, from 7,969,922,441 down to 7,419,922,441. This share reduction occurred as a result of Marvin Williams, President of HQGE and CEO of its operating subsidiary Big M Entertainment Pictures (BMEP), voluntarily returning an additional 550 million of his personally owned shares to HQGE’s treasury. Mr. Williams had previously returned 550 million shares in March 2021, bringing the total number of shares he has returned this year to 1.1 billion.

HQGE’s CEO Daniel Gallardo Wagner commented, “We are very pleased to make these announcements. We believe our return to Current Status on OTC Markets, along with this significant reduction of our outstanding common shares, not only strengthens our position in the marketplace but also signals to the world that HQGE and Big M Entertainment are continuing to move forward and adapt to today’s economic environment in ways that will benefit our shareholders.”

Mr. Williams stated, “My decision to voluntarily retire an additional 550 million shares at this time and in conjunction with HQGE’s return to Current Information status is my way of confirming my personal commitment to the overall success of the company. BMEP continues to make significant strides both in moving our current Intellectual Property towards completion and release and by continuing to add additional Intellectual Product to our portfolio. We have many projects in development now and look forward to releasing more news in the very near future.”

ABOUT HQ GLOBAL EDUCATION AND BIG M ENTERTAINMENT PICTURES

HQ Global Education, Inc. is the parent company of Big M Entertainment Pictures, Inc., a full-service film and TV production company located in the heart of Los Angeles. The company was founded by Marvin Williams, who brings with him more than fifteen years’ experience working with music, film and TV projects covering a wide range of budgets and scope. Headed by Mr. Williams and a seasoned team of Hollywood veterans, Big M Entertainment is able to draw on its broad and talented base of writers, producers, directors, editors and technicians to provide complete services and assistance at every phase of film and TV content creation, including concept development, writing, editing, cinematography, visual effects and post-production. The company is also an industry pioneer in the fast-growing fields of online content and micro-budget film creation and is currently engaged in a number of projects being created specifically for concurrent or integrated release both in theaters and for home viewing or on personal devices.

For additional information visit https://hqgeinc.com and/or http://www.bigmentertainment.com.

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and as such are by definition subject to risks and uncertainties.

Daniel Gallardo Wagner, CEO
info@hqgeinc.com





Disclaimer

