TMMI Announces Former U.S. Attorney, David Nissman Joins Its Board of Directors

SURF CITY, S.C., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Multimedia - TMM, Inc. (“TMMI” or the “Company”) (OTC PNK: TMMI). Web site: http://www.tmmi.us . President, Michael Kozole announces David Nissman, Esq. has joined the TMMI Board of Directors. In a statement released July 14 th , President Kozole stated:

David Nissman is a veteran of the United States Department of Justice having served as the U.S. Attorney for the Virgin Islands, as an Assistant U.S. Attorney, and as Publisher for the Department of Justice where he created nationwide publications in law and was distinguished with multiple DOJ commendations and awards.

Mr. Nissman is a published author/co-author of five law books including, “Follow the Money”, A Guide to Financial and Money Laundering Investigations, Corpus Juris Publishing Co., Conyers, Ga. (2005)

Formerly the CEO of Bridge Capital, LLC and Stone Tree, LLLP, Mr. Nissman currently provides Board of Director services for several private banks and an engineering company. He is also a partner in Export Service Strategies, LLC, Free Wind Energy, LLC and JOULE, EPC. Independently, Mr. Nissman provides consulting services in the arenas of PR strategies, business development, Government and Public Policy, and a variety of investment development strategies.

In accepting the board seat, Mr. Nissman stated, “The vision for TMMI’s future in multiple technology arenas putting new tech driven services and products in people’s hands, has captured my imagination. One of the next steps in TMMI’s evolution is to develop recurring revenue. My interest lies in assisting the Company to reach its fullest growth potential with a positive impact on all we do. I believe this will be an exciting time for TMMI and its shareholders.”

TMMI TRUDEF Video Player is Universal Windows Platform (UWP) compliant with a custom internal video pipeline designed to improve HEVC and other new generation video CODEC’s visual quality for high resolution on big screens. A patented TRUSCALE TM hardware accelerated upscaler is also available in TMMI’s bundled high quality home entertainment product in the TMMI Mini PCTM and TMMI Mini PC XTM small form factor Windows 10-64 computers.