CLC Experiencing Stellar Performance of Experimental Strains and Excellent Overall Plant Growth During Record High Temperatures

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christina Lake Cannabis Corp. (the “Company” or “CLC” or “Christina Lake Cannabis”) (CSE: CLC) (OTCQB: CLCFF) (FRANKFURT: CLB) is pleased to provide its first operational update pertaining to the 2021 growing season in which the Company is cultivating a large quantity of clones and seedlings outdoors under natural sunlight. In addition to the seven proprietary cannabis strains which comprise the majority of CLC’s plants being grown this year, more than 90 experimental strains are also under observation in the field with an objective of identifying certain favourable characteristics (e.g., resistance to mould and pests, tolerance of natural outdoor elements). As demand persists for distillate oils containing high concentrations of tetrahydrocannabinol (“THC”), this attribute is specifically prioritized by CLC’s Master Growers when assessing experimental cannabis strains to be used for extraction.



Over the course of the current growing season, CLC’s experimental strains have met several key performance criteria with regard to their suitability for commercial-scale cultivation. Although this year’s experimental strains had successfully grown from seeds, they are now successfully growing as clones from mother plants. As of this writing, the vast majority of CLC’s 5,000 plants of experimental strains are displaying ideal characteristics through vegetation (e.g., structure, forecasted THC potency), which are expected to be sustained through the flowering stage.

To date, the Kootenay region of southern British Columbia has experienced unusually hot temperatures, which have reached as high as 45 degrees Celsius / 113 degrees Fahrenheit during the month of June 2021. Although such weather extremes tend to negatively affect the health and performance of cannabis plants, CLC’s crop has been growing exceptionally well under these circumstances to the point that many of its plants now require the physical support of trellises due to their size. Reports from other operations in Western Canada’s agricultural sector tend to indicate that this spring’s weather conditions have not been favourable for the growth of their normal crops. Based on these reports, the Company believes that the genetics of its proprietary cannabis strains (which are specifically engineered for outdoor growth) could be enabling CLC’s crop to thrive under higher-than-normal outdoor temperatures.