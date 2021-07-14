Momentive to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 4, 2021

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentive (NASDAQ: MNTV) an agile experience management company formerly known as SurveyMonkey, today announced that it will report second quarter 2021 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021, following the close of the market on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. On that day management will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss the company’s business and financial results.



What: Momentive Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

When: Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Live Call: (833) 900-1542 or (236) 712-2281, ID: 5464802

Live Webcast: https://investor.momentive.ai