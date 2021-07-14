Toromont To Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results On July 28, 2021

TORONTO, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSX:TIH) will release its second quarter 2021 results after markets close on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.



Analysts, members of the media and other interested parties are invited to participate in a teleconference and audio webcast on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern) to discuss the financial results and operating highlights. The conference will begin with a brief address by Scott J. Medhurst, President and Chief Executive Officer and Michael S. McMillan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Toromont Industries Ltd., followed by a question and answer period for investment analysts.