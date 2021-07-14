Capital Power demonstrates commitment to net carbon neutrality by 2050 with closing of $1 billion Sustainability-Linked Credit facilities

Company’s inaugural ESG-focused credit facilities tied to 65% reduction of GHG emissions intensity by 2030 target

EDMONTON, Alberta, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) (“Capital Power” or the “Company”) announced today the closing of its inaugural $1 billion Sustainability-Linked Credit facilities (“SLCs”). The Company extended and amended its existing committed credit facilities transitioning them into SLCs. This announcement demonstrates the continued integration of sustainability priorities into the Company’s strategic direction and its commitment to environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) leadership in the power generation sector.



“As we work to power a brighter, sustainable future for generations to come, we’re excited to take this next step in embedding ESG into our financing foundation – the transformation of our credit facilities clearly demonstrates our priorities. Sustainability is our strategy and we’re taking action today,” said Sandra Haskins, Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer. “As a power generator, we’re committed to advancing the clean energy required for our collective prosperous future. This announcement reinforces our commitment to be net carbon neutral by 2050 by linking reductions in GHG emissions intensity to our credit facilities, while ensuring we maintain access to sufficient liquidity to continue to fund our low-carbon growth.”

Sustainability-Linked Credit Facilities

The 5-year, $1 billion SLCs reinforce Capital Power’s ESG ambitions and commitments by introducing financial incentives to reach its ESG goals. The SLCs are structured with one key performance indicator with annual Sustainability Performance Targets aligned to one of Capital Power’s publicly stated Sustainability Targets: To reduce Scope 1 CO 2 emission intensity by 65% by 2030 from 2005 levels. The SLCs include terms that reduce or increase borrowing costs as the annual targets are met or missed. Achievement of the Company’s GHG emission intensity reductions will be driven by operational enhancements, strategic investments in renewables and decarbonization technologies, and the elimination of coal through the Genesee repowering project.