RSM Selects Workday to Help Accelerate Digital Transformation

One of the World’s Largest Accounting Firms to Combine Finance, People, and Projects Data in a Single System for Greater Operational Visibility as It Scales with Workday

Digital transformation for many organizations includes scaling processes, eliminating information silos, and streamlining on-premise, manual, or ad-hoc systems. Professional services organizations, such as RSM, have the additional incentive to optimize the customer experience as they automate to help ensure the highest quality of customer service.

With Workday, companies can establish a single system for financial management, human resources (HR), and professional services automation to gain visibility and insight into operations and business performance. Workday Financial Management provides transaction processing, accounting, and analytics in one system. When combined with Workday PSA, an industry-specific solution aimed at supporting client-facing projects, Workday Financial Management enables customers to streamline processes and automate project billing via the cloud. And when combined with Workday HCM, professional services organizations can more easily manage talent, optimize diverse and distributed workforces, and deliver an exceptional employee experience.

With Workday, RSM will: