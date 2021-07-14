RSM Selects Workday to Help Accelerate Digital Transformation
One of the World’s Largest Accounting Firms to Combine Finance, People, and Projects Data in a Single System for Greater Operational Visibility as It Scales with Workday
PLEASANTON, Calif., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, has been selected by RSM US LLP (RSM) to help scale its rapidly growing business and better serve customers with Workday Financial Management, Workday Human Capital Management (HCM), and Workday Professional Services Automation (PSA). With more than
13,000 employees, RSM is the nation’s fifth largest accounting firm by revenue and delivers world-class audit, tax, and consulting services focused on middle market businesses.
Digital transformation for many organizations includes scaling processes, eliminating information silos, and streamlining on-premise, manual, or ad-hoc systems. Professional services organizations, such as RSM, have the additional incentive to optimize the customer experience as they automate to help ensure the highest quality of customer service.
With Workday, companies can establish a single system for financial management, human resources (HR), and professional services automation to gain visibility and insight into operations and business performance. Workday Financial Management provides transaction processing, accounting, and analytics in one system. When combined with Workday PSA, an industry-specific solution aimed at supporting client-facing projects, Workday Financial Management enables customers to streamline processes and automate project billing via the cloud. And when combined with Workday HCM, professional services organizations can more easily manage talent, optimize diverse and distributed workforces, and deliver an exceptional employee experience.
With Workday, RSM will:
- Leverage one system for its global finance, people, and project data to efficiently monitor business performance, engage with its growing workforce, and change at the speed demanded by clients
- Create an end-to-end project billing process in the cloud, improving efficiency and gaining greater visibility into financial performance
- Eliminate silos to streamline time tracking for greater operational visibility and performance across the company’s 13,000 employees
