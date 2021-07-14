checkAd

RSM Selects Workday to Help Accelerate Digital Transformation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.07.2021, 15:00  |  27   |   |   

One of the World’s Largest Accounting Firms to Combine Finance, People, and Projects Data in a Single System for Greater Operational Visibility as It Scales with Workday

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, has been selected by RSM US LLP (RSM) to help scale its rapidly growing business and better serve customers with Workday Financial Management, Workday Human Capital Management (HCM), and Workday Professional Services Automation (PSA). With more than 13,000 employees, RSM is the nation’s fifth largest accounting firm by revenue and delivers world-class audit, tax, and consulting services focused on middle market businesses.

Digital transformation for many organizations includes scaling processes, eliminating information silos, and streamlining on-premise, manual, or ad-hoc systems. Professional services organizations, such as RSM, have the additional incentive to optimize the customer experience as they automate to help ensure the highest quality of customer service.

With Workday, companies can establish a single system for financial management, human resources (HR), and professional services automation to gain visibility and insight into operations and business performance. Workday Financial Management provides transaction processing, accounting, and analytics in one system. When combined with Workday PSA, an industry-specific solution aimed at supporting client-facing projects, Workday Financial Management enables customers to streamline processes and automate project billing via the cloud. And when combined with Workday HCM, professional services organizations can more easily manage talent, optimize diverse and distributed workforces, and deliver an exceptional employee experience.

With Workday, RSM will:

  • Leverage one system for its global finance, people, and project data to efficiently monitor business performance, engage with its growing workforce, and change at the speed demanded by clients
  • Create an end-to-end project billing process in the cloud, improving efficiency and gaining greater visibility into financial performance
  • Eliminate silos to streamline time tracking for greater operational visibility and performance across the company’s 13,000 employees
    Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RSM Selects Workday to Help Accelerate Digital Transformation One of the World’s Largest Accounting Firms to Combine Finance, People, and Projects Data in a Single System for Greater Operational Visibility as It Scales with WorkdayPLEASANTON, Calif., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Adevinta welcomes new strategic investor
Celldex Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized $250 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Basilea announces distribution agreement with JSC Lancet for antibiotic Zevtera (ceftobiprole) ...
Weebit completes design and tape-out of embedded ReRAM module
Prospect Park Capital to Complete CSE Listing and Voluntary TSXV De-Listing
Herman Miller and Knoll Shareholders Approve Merger-Related Proposals
Basilea gibt Vertriebsvereinbarung mit JSC Lancet für Antibiotikum Zevtera (Ceftobiprol) für ...
Corvus Gold Receives Non-Binding Offer from AngloGold Ashanti Ltd.
LeMaitre Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board