Altair International Completes a Soil Sampling Program at Its Stonewall Lithium Project Near Clayton Valley

PITTSBURGH, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair International Corp. (the “Company” or “Altair”) (OTCQB: ATAO) is pleased to announce that it has completed a property-wide shallow-depth sampling program at its Stonewall Lithium Project in southwestern Nevada.

The completed geochemical surveying program, amounting to roughly 120 samples, represents Altair's first phase of field work at the Stonewall Lithium property. The samples were collected following a methodical sample grid array which effectively covered the entirety of the three Stonewall claim groups.

The Stonewall Lithium Project is comprised of three zones which cover approximately 1,260 acres, located within Nye and Esmeralda Counties. The neighboring valley to the southeast to Clayton Valley, currently the only Lithium producing property in Nevada.

The sampling program was designed to further detail known soil geochemical Lithium high values first identified by Macarthur Minerals Ltd. in 2017 in their widely spaced soil sampling program. The Altair sampling program was conducted by Range Front Mining Services of Elko, Nevada who maintained proper chain of custody and QA/QC procedures. Field sample duplicates were collected for further assurance of quality control.

The samples have been submitted to ALS Global geochemistry labs for preparation and will be analyzed for Lithium and a large suite of other elements by the ALS Global lab in Reno, Nevada by Method ME–MS 41, which is an exploratory trace-level analysis using Inductively Coupled Plasma–Mass Spectrometry (ICP–MS) methods, with an Aqua Regia digestion.

The Stonewall project is part of an earn-in agreement with American Lithium Minerals Inc., whereby Altair will have the exclusive right to earn in up to a Sixty Percent (60%) interest in the Stonewall Lithium Project in southwestern Nevada and the Kingman Rare Earth Project in northwestern Arizona.

About Altair: Altair International Corp (OTC Markets: ATAO) is a diversified holding company whose strategy is to acquire and develop interests in a range of profitable ventures within the Energy and Minerals sector.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Security and Exchange Commission.

Please visit the company’s website at: altairinternationalcorp.com, or contact: (412) 770-3140 





