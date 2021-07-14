Opendoor to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 11, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opendoor Technologies Inc. (“Opendoor”) (Nasdaq: OPEN), a leading digital platform for residential real estate, today announced that it will report second quarter 2021 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021, following the close of the market on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. On that day management will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss the company’s business and financial results.



What: Opendoor Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

When: Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Live Webcast: A live webcast of the call can be accessed from the Events and Presentations page of the investor relations website, https://investor.opendoor.com