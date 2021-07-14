checkAd

Opendoor to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 11, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opendoor Technologies Inc. (“Opendoor”) (Nasdaq: OPEN), a leading digital platform for residential real estate, today announced that it will report second quarter 2021 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021, following the close of the market on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. On that day management will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss the company’s business and financial results.

What: Opendoor Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
When: Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)
Live Webcast: A live webcast of the call can be accessed from the Events and Presentations page of the investor relations website, https://investor.opendoor.com

Replay: An archived webcast of the conference call will be available on Opendoor’s investor relations website for one year following the live call at https://investor.opendoor.com

About Opendoor
Opendoor’s mission is to empower everyone with the freedom to move. Since 2014, Opendoor has provided people across the U.S. with a radically simple way to buy, sell or trade-in a home. Opendoor operates in a growing number of markets across the U.S.

For more information, please visit www.opendoor.com.

Contacts

Investors:
Elise Wang
investors@opendoor.com

Media:
Sheila Tran / Charles Stewart
press@opendoor.com





