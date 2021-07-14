NAACP to Present Historic Spingarn Medal to Regenerative Engineering Pioneer Cato T. Laurencin, M.D., Ph.D., at 112th Annual Convention

MARIETTA, Ga., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MIMEDX” or the “Company”), an industry leader in utilizing amniotic tissue as a platform for regenerative medicine, today congratulates Cato T. Laurencin, M.D., Ph.D., Van Dusen Distinguished Endowed Professor at the University of Connecticut, on being awarded the Spingarn Medal, the NAACP’s most prestigious honor. In addition to the academic pursuits for which he is being recognized, Dr. Laurencin serves as a member of the MIMEDX Board of Directors.

Honoring his accomplishments in the fields of tissue regeneration, biomaterials science, nanotechnology, and regenerative engineering – a field he founded – Dr. Laurencin will receive the Spingarn Medal at the NAACP’s 112th Annual Convention today. Established in 1914 by the late Joel E. Spingarn, the medal is awarded annually for the highest or noblest achievement by a living African American during the preceding year or years in any honorable field.

Timothy R. Wright, MIMEDX Chief Executive Officer, commented, “As a pioneer in the field of regenerative engineering, Dr. Laurencin’s discoveries and achievements have pushed the boundaries of science in the service of human health and inspired countless other researchers to do the same. His addition to the Board of Directors at MIMEDX last fall has been invaluable and speaks to our shared mission – advancing science to improve patients’ lives. We are fortunate to have the opportunity to learn from and build on his truly unique insights.”

An International Fellow in Biomaterials Science and Engineering, Dr. Laurencin received the Founders Award from the Society for Biomaterials for his work in advancing the science of the field. He is the first surgeon in history to be elected to all four national academies: the National Academy of Sciences, the National Academy of Engineering, the National Academy of Medicine, and the National Academy of Inventors. With more than 500 publications and patents, Dr. Laurencin also received the National Medal of Technology and Innovation, the nation’s highest honor for technological achievement.

“I feel incredibly honored and humbled to receive this historic award,” said Dr. Laurencin. “My work has been carried out with the distinct purpose of making a meaningful difference in people’s lives. This recognition demonstrates the importance of the advancements we’ve made in the field of regenerative engineering and underscores the need to keep innovation at the forefront of the industry.”

ABOUT NAACP

Founded in 1909 in response to the ongoing violence against Black people around the country, the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) is the largest and most pre-eminent civil rights organization in the nation. Its mission is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.

NOTE: The Legal Defense Fund — also referred to as the NAACP-LDF was founded in 1940 as a part of the NAACP, but separated in 1957 to become a completely separate entity. It is recognized as the nation's first civil and human rights law organization and shares the NAACP’s commitment to equal rights.

About MIMEDX

MIMEDX is an industry leader in utilizing amniotic tissue as a platform for regenerative medicine, developing and distributing placental tissue allografts with patent-protected, proprietary processes for multiple sectors of healthcare. As a pioneer in placental biologics, we have both a base business, focused on addressing the needs of patients with acute and chronic non-healing wounds, and a promising late-stage pipeline targeted at decreasing pain and improving function for patients with degenerative musculoskeletal conditions. We derive our products from human placental tissues and process these tissues using our proprietary methods, including the PURION process. We employ Current Good Tissue Practices, Current Good Manufacturing Practices, and terminal sterilization to produce our allografts. MIMEDX has supplied over two million allografts, through both direct and consignment shipments. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com.

