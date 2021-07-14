checkAd

Camino Closes Acquisition of Maria Cecilia Porphyry Complex in Peru as Part of Investment Collaboration with Denham Capital

Autor: Accesswire
14.07.2021, 15:00  |  39   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Camino Minerals Corporation (TSXV:COR)(OTC PINK:CAMZF)(WKN:A116E1) ("Camino" or the "Company") and Denham Capital affiliate, Stellar Investment Holdings LLC ("Stellar"), are pleased to announce the …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Camino Minerals Corporation (TSXV:COR)(OTC PINK:CAMZF)(WKN:A116E1) ("Camino" or the "Company") and Denham Capital affiliate, Stellar Investment Holdings LLC ("Stellar"), are pleased to announce the successful completion of Camino's acquisition of Minera Maria Cecilia Ltd. ("MMC BVI"), a British Virgin Islands company, as previously announced on March 30, 2021. As a result of the acquisition, Camino now controls the mineral rights and titles comprising the Maria Cecilia Porphyry and Skarn Complex ("Maria Cecilia") located in Ancash, Peru.

"Our plans to drill the significant porphyry system identified at Maria Cecilia in Peru, provides Camino with another copper discovery opportunity in 2021 to add to our copper asset portfolio. Drilling of our flagship Los Chapitos project is expected to commence in August, followed by Maria Cecilia," said Jay Chmelauskas, CEO of Camino. "Our Board of Directors is strengthened by the addition of Justin Machin, that will see Camino continue a strong corporate development effort."

Justin Machin, Director at Denham Capital commented, "With the Maria Cecilia transaction now closed, and Camino having completed its recent $7.5 million financing, the company is well positioned for its next phase of growth. I am looking forward to working closely with Jay and the rest of the Camino Board of Directors to build a leading junior mining company."

Camino acquired all of the shares of MMC BVI from Stellar pursuant to the terms of a share purchase agreement among Camino, Stellar, and MMC BVI dated March 30, 2021 (the "Share Purchase Agreement"). As consideration for the shares of MMC BVI, Camino issued 23,193,098 common shares in the capital of Camino (each, a "Common Share") to Stellar at a price of $0.20 per Common Share for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $4,638,620.

Concurrently with the closing of the acquisition, Camino closed a subscription by Stellar for 2,941,176 units of Camino (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.17 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $500,000. This subscription was previously announced on March 30, 2021, and May 3, 2021. Each Unit consists of one Common Share and one half of a non-transferrable Common Share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling Stellar to purchase an additional Common Share at a price of $0.25 per Common Share until July 13, 2023.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Camino Closes Acquisition of Maria Cecilia Porphyry Complex in Peru as Part of Investment Collaboration with Denham Capital VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Camino Minerals Corporation (TSXV:COR)(OTC PINK:CAMZF)(WKN:A116E1) ("Camino" or the "Company") and Denham Capital affiliate, Stellar Investment Holdings LLC ("Stellar"), are pleased to announce the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and ...
Gladstone Capital Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September 2021 and ...
Gladstone Investment Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September 2021, a ...
Gladstone Land Announces Increase in Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September ...
Delta Resources Acquires Additional Claims in Thunder Bay, Ontario and Contiguous to the Delta-1 ...
First Drill Hole at St Anthony Gold Mine Reports Near Surface 11.9 grams per tonne over 8.4 metres
PB Financial Corporation Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Earnings
E2Gold Announces Increase in Private Placement from $4 Million to $5.2 Million
Mid-Market Organizations Gain Robust Multi-Way Matching Capabilities with Adra(R) by Trintech
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Calyxt Announces Expansion of Hemp Breeding Platform with Seedless Hemp Innovation
Stria Lithium Inc. Announces Change of Business Transaction
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Launches New Website to Re-Brand Company
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Lakeland Industries Announces New $5.0 Million Expansion to Stock Repurchase Program
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Wins 'Energy Tech Innovator' Award at WE3 Summit
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...